Is This Really the Left’s Big Moment? We’ll Know in Two Months.

The party’s left wing is performing particularly well with what New York political writer Michael Lange has termed the “Mamdani Coalition,” after the group of voters who propelled New York City’s youthful and proudly socialist mayor to victory last fall: “young people of all races, socialists, progressives, pacifists, tenants, millennials, South Asians, Arabs, Muslims, college-graduates, ‘No Kings’ boomers, the children of immigrants, [and] the cost-burdened (working families, fixed-income seniors, mortgaged homeowners).” It’s a coalition very similar to the one that (broadly) propelled El-Sayed to his primary victory, though it’s also clearly one that has its limits, particularly in rural areas.

Not everything has gone the insurgents’ way in 2026, of course. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a centrist foe of the party’s left flank, easily fended off a progressive challenger for her seat in southwest Washington. Cori Bush’s attempt to win back her Missouri House seat from the AIPAC-backed Wesley Bell fizzled. And then there’s the case of Graham Platner, the oyster farmer and Maine Senate primary winner, who bowed out not long after months of negative reporting culminated in accusations of sexual assault. If Platner’s spectacular litany of scandals—racist and sexist Reddit comments, a Nazi tattoo, allegations of sexual impropriety—can be written off as a fluke, they do nevertheless reflect a broader challenge: selection and vetting of insurgent or relatively inexperienced candidates.

Apart from Platner, the Democratic race that best illustrates this came in Wisconsin, where Hong had built a huge lead in early polls, based in large part on her pledge to institute a moratorium on data center construction in the state if elected. But concerns about her campaign persisted, based partly on Hong’s social media history. She had backed calls to abolish both the police and the Senate in the past, and when asked to explain a 2020 tweet stating that Thanksgiving should be canceled because of its colonialist associations, Hong did not initially disavow it. “Bringing folks around the table to share conversation and build community is always a good thing,” she said in August. “But,” she added, “Thanksgiving is also a time that’s incredibly painful for many people in our communities.” It wasn’t until a follow-up interview that she said, “I don’t want to cancel it. I actually love it.” The damage was done.