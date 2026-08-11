The DSA College Students Who Are Winning Elections—on City Councils

Margaret Fabrizio, who represents Ithaca’s Ward 5 with Shvets, was similarly harsh. “I applaud anyone who has the impulse, the stamina, the tough skin that it takes to strive to be in government these days,” Fabrizio said. “I think that’s awesome, but I do think that we need people who have some experience, like more life experience than people who are college students.” She added, “I mean, you’re having people who are voting on a budget who have never even seen a tax bill, let alone paid taxes.”

Meanwhile, YDSA’s Youth Electoral Committee is working to elect more students to city councils around the country. Almosawi and Poole have begun identifying student-majority districts where YDSA might be able to field a candidate, and dozens of YDSA chapters—together representing more than 50 districts—have already expressed interest in doing so. Three campaigns are now being set up for 2027 (though Almosawi and Poole declined to say exactly where). Many YDSAers seemed to have been waiting for permission to pursue such seats, Almosawi said. “A lot of people just don’t realize that this is an option. It’s like oh, ‘We can run,’” she said.

In addition to advising interested chapters, the Youth Electoral Committee will focus on district research, analyzing maps and voter history to identify a minimum of five chapters that might be suited to put up candidates in local elections over the next year. Poole is aiming for districts “in key Democratic primary states for the 2028 presidential election,” the resolution reads. The door knocking and voter registration efforts that Shvets, Broderick, Stancil-Martin, and Lunaparra relied on to get elected, if scaled across the country, could provide serious leg work for a potential DSA candidate—Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, perhaps?—in the next presidential election.