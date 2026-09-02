Good Riddance, Seth Moulton: You Got What You Deserved

The biggest reason that Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election is probably the post-Covid-19 inflation and anti-incumbent sentiment that resulted in parties in power across the world being defeated. It didn’t help that she refused to distance herself from a deeply unpopular President Biden, ran on the “opportunity economy” and other banalities, and seemed more focused on courting the tiny fraction of Americans who are anti-Trump Republicans than any other bloc. But for many in the party, any time the Democrats lose an election, the explanation is simple: Democrats are too far left. So in the days after Harris’s defeat, Democratic Representative Seth Moulton joined that chorus, telling The New York Times, “Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face. I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”

Transgender rights weren’t even close to the most prominent issue in the 2024 campaign. To the extent they were, it was a 2019 video of Harris supporting gender-affirming care for people in federal prison, a much harder position to defend than young people playing sports. It was strange that Moulton singled out transgender athletes for the Democrats’ defeat, as opposed to Biden, Harris, or their campaign strategists. Even worse, he whined when he was criticized for his remarks, suggesting those rebukes showed Democrats don’t tolerate alternative views. Moulton wanted to attack transgender participation in sports without those who support transgender athletes forcefully criticizing him in response. Sorry Seth, that’s not how free speech or open discourse works.