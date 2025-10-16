Not All Old Candidates Are Joe Biden, and Not All Young Ones Are Great

The Democrats, in my view, should be pushing forward politicians who can (1) win their district/city/state, (2) offer the most progressive policy vision possible, considering the area they represent, and (3) demonstrate skills in communication and argument that reinforce and spread liberal ideas to the broader electorate. You can see why “run younger candidates” seems like a shortcut to all three goals. It is likely that, all things being equal, voters prefer candidates in their thirties to fifties over those in their seventies and eighties; that a younger Democratic candidate is more progressive on policy than an older one; and that a younger politician is better at using social media and speaking off the cuff for an hour on a podcast.

So, for example, it makes sense for 30-year-old Justin Pearson to be challenging longtime Representative Steve Cohen, 76, in a congressional district in Memphis. The district is overwhelmingly Democratic, so either candidate will win the general election. But while Cohen has a very liberal voting record and has been a progressive stalwart in the House, he lacks the charisma and media skills of Pearson, who has made himself a national figure despite serving in an overwhelmingly Republican legislature in a red state. (Pearson was one of two Tennessee Democratic lawmakers who were briefly expelled from the legislature in 2023 after protesting how the state’s Republican officials were handling gun legislation.)

But automatically deferring to younger politicians and sidelining older ones falls apart upon even a little scrutiny. Arguably the most prescient and forward-looking figures in the Democratic Party over the last decade have been Senators Bernie Sanders (now 84) and Elizabeth Warren (76). In contrast, Kamala Harris (60) and Hakeem Jeffries (55) are more conservative than necessary on many issues and aren’t particularly skilled at making convincing arguments or using new media.