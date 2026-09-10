Transcript: Trump Fury at Canada Gets So Unhinged Even GOPers Rattled

Beauchamp: Yeah. I think that’s right. This is part of it. It’s clear, I think, that the American public does not want what Trump is doing with trade policy. What they take from that, right—just sticking with the specific issue of trade, rather than the sort of broader ideological narrative around MAGA—that is a very open question, right?

And I think one thing that would be a huge mistake on the part of the Democratic Party in the future is to conclude from this, as you were suggesting earlier, right, that being opposed to trade in sort of a general sense is what you need to do to win over the American working person, right? That they just are all as hostile to trade as Trump is, and that he’s really tapping into the silent majority of Americans. No, that’s not what the evidence says. It’s not good politics.

Maybe there’s a different way. You don’t have to go full NAFTA, or full, you know, globalization, peak era of the ‘90s. Maybe, politically, that’s not the right thing to move toward after Trump—who’s to say. But the lesson is certainly not that the right thing to do all along was to follow Trump’s impulse on these issues. I think the evidence is weak that this was ever an especially important issue in Trump’s wheelhouse that caused him to win a lot. It’s very weak, I think.

But I’m confident now that, with eight years of him being president, that’s a loser. And the opportunity for a better—not just a better political conversation on this, but for a better policy settlement on trade, right, for a better approach to the issue as a substantive matter—is getting better and better with every Trump blunder here.

Sargent: Very well put. And if Democrats win the midterms, they can grab hold of this. Zack Beauchamp, always good to talk to you, man. Thanks so much for coming on.

Beauchamp: Of course.