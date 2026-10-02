Trump Spends All Night Trashing Ken Paxton, Then Says to Vote for Him
It’s unclear if Donald Trump even likes Paxton all that much.
President Donald Trump went all the way to Texas to trash Ken Paxton in front of his own constituents.
The president offered these comments during his rally at the Peterbilt Motors factory in Denton on Thursday night.
“He can be a pain in the ass sometimes, I’ll be honest. Is he here, by the way? Oh, there he is,” Trump said of the embattled attorney general and Senate candidate. “I didn’t even know if he was here! I don’t care.”
During a rally in Durant, Oklahoma, later that night, Trump even went on to play the recently leaked audio of Paxton talking down on the president’s poorly received midterm GOP convention.
“It was leaked audio that came out yesterday from The New York Times saying Ken Paxton isn’t sure that the numbers after that midterm convention helped him and maybe hurt him. Are they still on board?” a reporter can be heard asking in the clip Trump played. A Trump supporter replied that Paxton was wrong.
Trump still encouraged people to vote for Paxton, “whether you love him or you don’t love him.”
The president pretending not to know that a Republican senatorial candidate is at his own rally is deeply unserious—especially when that candidate is locked in a contested race that has the chance to break the historic vice grip that the party has had in the state. Even if Paxton really is a pain in the ass, Trump openly admitting that isn’t necessarily a vote of confidence. And that’s something Paxton sorely needs, as his candidacy has been shrouded in controversy and a lack of enthusiasm.