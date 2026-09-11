What All the AI Spending in This Ohio District Race Is Really About

Miller, who was initially projected to dominate the race, had staked out a pro-AI position, championing protections for digital industries. In May, Miller co-sponsored the Deterring American AI Model Theft Act, legislation designed to prevent foreign encroachment on U.S. AI models, and introduced the Digital PARITY Act, which would adapt the U.S. tax code to “keep pace with the rapid growth of digital assets and modern financial technology,” according to Miller. He has also accepted thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the likes of Amazon, Oracle, Intel, Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon. Yet his district’s proximity to the epicenter of Ohio’s AI boom has changed his political opinions: In August, Miller announced his full support for Ohio House Bill 983, a local data-center accountability bill.

But the horrific allegations against Miller that have recently come to light have put his political future in jeopardy. Early last month, the House Ethics Committee announced it was opening an investigation into his alleged misconduct. Days prior, Miller was denounced by his ex-father-in-law, Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, who wrote in a post on X that the Donald Trump–backed Republican should “not serve in the House of Representatives.”

Miller also seems to have lost favor with his electorate, 55 percent of which voted for Trump during the 2024 election. As of publication, Poindexter’s odds of a November victory sit at 79 percent, while Miller has plunged to 22 percent, according to the private betting platform Polymarket.