Why Is NY’s Republican Candidate for Governor Embracing 9/11 Truthers?

“9/11 was an inside job. I don’t even bother to argue it any more. You don’t have to believe it, but that is what happened and history is pretty clear on that,” he wrote on X in 2024.

“Whoever had the put option on the American Airlines stock dropping is still spending that money and their children are still spending that money,” he added, referring to unusual stock trades that took place before the attack that effectively bet the airline would drop in value. Investigators from the FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission concluded in 2004 that the trades were not connected to terrorism, and were not made with insider knowledge of the attacks.

The native New Yorker also offered his bus service to shuttle MAGA protesters to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and later called on President Donald Trump to pardon “our January 6 friends.”