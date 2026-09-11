A New Study Suggests That Robots Aren’t Taking Your Job Anytime Soon

Some past predictions about how AI would be used were a bit off the mark. Many experts had thought that health care professionals might use AI to help them diagnose conditions and come up with treatment plans. But that adoption hasn’t been widespread, which could be because health care workers don’t trust AI with sensitive information, or don’t trust the work it does. At the same time, some very hands-on jobs, like testing materials for environmental hazards or repairing machines, have seen higher uptake than expected. These jobs tend to rely on manual labor, but workers are using AI for research on what tools to use or how best to make a repair.

The researchers asked workers who said they use AI how much longer their tasks would have taken without it, and estimated that use of these tools increased productivity by about 5 percent. There is a huge caveat to that number, of course, because it’s self-reported. But it suggests that workers are using AI because it makes them marginally more productive. That doesn’t necessarily mean AI can do their entire job and replace them. In fact, in the recent past, when workers adopted computers, jobs that relied on computers became more in demand and the people who used computers at their jobs started to earn more than those who didn’t. If AI proves to be similarly useful for workers, but not as useful as workers, it could do the same.

One big difference, though, is that there was a huge gap between jobs that required workers to learn to use computers and those that didn’t, but today, more workers across more fields are using AI, so there isn’t much of a divide. That could potentially mean that everyone’s job becomes a little more in demand and maybe makes everyone a little more productive in countless ways. “There’s a bunch of occupations where adoption is kind of in the middle,” Blandin said. “That again just suggests it may not be as concentrated as we saw with computers, and so maybe more people will benefit from AI. I should just be clear: That’s speculation. But that’s a possibility.”