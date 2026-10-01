America Has Turned on Trump. But Has It Really Said No to Fascism?

For anyone who has forgotten, Trump has assembled a brutal, unaccountable national police force that operates in secrecy and arrests anyone it wants to based on skin color or how they speak. There is no effective oversight to be found. They’re running concentration camps with a significant body count, with at least 57 people dying in ICE detention in Trump’s second term, according to the ACLU, and torture rooms at the infamous and since-closed Alligator Alcatraz.

American citizens, and those in the country legally, are routinely and violently detained and experience great bodily injury and even death. ICE has shot and killed two Americans who were no threat to them. After Alex Pretti and Renee Good were murdered by officers, they were initially labeled as domestic terrorists. ICE agents also murdered Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Houston. ICE claimed he tried to run over an agent, but multiple witnesses contradicted that statement. The Trump administration has blocked states from investigating ICE when its agents randomly kill people.

It is disturbing that roughly half the U.S. population is OK with all this and 77 percent of Republicans are all for it. Sixty-one percent of Republicans want no pathway to citizenship, and instead prefer deporting everyone, including those brought into the country as children. For these individuals, deportation to places where they neither speak the language nor have any connections is effectively a death sentence. In some cases, people who were in the country legally and face deportation are committing suicide rather than returning.