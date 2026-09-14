Transcript: America’s Big Political Problem Isn’t Polarization

The problems with it. I think, as we’re talking about as it relates to both philanthropy and journalism and academia, those historical, empirical, and normative shortcomings of polarization are a feature, they’re not a bug, that make it attractive to these groups, because it obscures rather than illuminates these democratic troubles that we have.

Bacon: So if you had a philanthropy that was focusing on the radicalization of the right, why would that be bad? Why would they not want—if that was, if the real problem—

McGregor: First of all, they’d be getting attacked right now, and having their 501(c)(3) status, like, potentially revoked.

Bacon: I see. And if you’re a news outlet, you have some readers who are going to move on to other things. OK, I see.

McGregor: Yeah. And I also think part of this is about, especially if you’re a journalist who’s covering politics right now, right? And you ideally have sources that you talk to in office, or their staffers, in the Republican Party and Democratic Party. If you call it the extremism and the authoritarianism of the Republican Party, you’re going to lose those sources.

Now, I would argue I don’t think that is necessarily a problem, and folks refusing to talk to you because of that would in fact itself be worth reporting. But that’s pretty far outside the norms of what standard sort of DC political reporting looks like.

Bacon: Yeah, it’s not a great situation when one of the most famous journalists is known for her access to Donald Trump staffers. I can tell you not a lot of Black people have a lot of access to Donald Trump staffers. We can talk about why that might be the case, and so we might want to dig into that a little bit.

Let me finish on another subject, because it’s about communication. I’ve been thinking about this a lot. Whenever I hear people talk about the media and politics, they have two thoughts. The first is, No one’s reading anything anymore. Traffic is down to websites. People don’t read. Young people don’t read anything. All they do is look at social media and TikTok. Fine. That might be true. The second is, Can you believe The New York Times, on paragraph 19, did not say Trump is a fascist, or say he’s anti-democratic?

So it feels contradictory to me, in the sense that—I’m not trying to defend the journalists, but if no one’s consuming the media as such broadly, then whether it’s too neutral or not doesn’t really matter. Are we at the point where that mainstream media coverage and that critique is outdated, because the media people are consuming is some combination of Instagram, TikTok, Substack, X?

Explain to me, is there an inherent tension in these critiques, or are they still both kind of valid critiques? People don’t consume the media, and the media is too both sides.

McGregor: I think yes and. So I actually think they’re related in some ways, because I think for a long time, the mainstream media has not covered what’s going on in the world in a way that seems true to people.

And it doesn’t seem true to people that they would be neutral. Like, in this economy, right? So they seek out other sources where there’s not the same idea, and people are talking about what does feel actually relevant to them. So I’d actually say I think they’re a bit related.

Bacon: And the media may be participating in its own demise by being so—

McGregor: To some extent. Now, do I think this explains all of it? No. But some of it, sure.

Bacon: That’s helpful. I myself, a person who’s been in the media their entire life, do seek out other things. Like, I read a paper based in Britain each day called The Guardian, because if I want to know what Trump did and hear about it without the sort of false equivalency, I can’t read The New York Times, because they believe in that. So The Guardian’s an alternative to the US press that I use, because I feel like I need it.

McGregor: And are more upfront about where they’re coming from, in the same way that content creators on TikTok or Instagram are as well, right? It doesn’t mean I think that either of those things aren’t problematic. But especially to your sort of second idea of, does it matter then what the mainstream media is doing?

Bacon: My point being that I hear people saying, Can you believe Bari Weiss did X for 60 Minutes? And sometimes I agree with that, but I’m also like, “Since you’re not over 70, when was the last time you watched 60 Minutes?” Or really the CBS News, the morning. So Bari Weiss is doing things I don’t agree with at CBS, but I am trying to probe, does that matter? And I think yes, the answer is yes, but I want to hear why from someone who gets more—

McGregor: So I think it matters, A, partially because of what I just said. I think it’s still driving other people’s media habits, so whatever the mainstream media is doing has that impact. I also think it matters because we have a lot of research actually in my field that shows that mainstream media—New York Times, CBS, Washington Post, et cetera—set the agenda for what coverage looks like. Very broadly, right? When we then look at local media, when we look at how other people are going to interpret it—

Bacon: So I know that’s true for, like, local media. I know that’s been a long time, The New York Times sets the agenda for, like, local TV news. Is that true for, like, social media too, or do we know that yet?

McGregor: I don’t know. I would have to look and see exactly how this plays out. But to some extent, yes, even if it is just reacting, right? Like, all these things of, “Oh, The New York Times doesn’t cover this or that.” People are arguing about this because that’s how The New York Times covered it. So it’s still setting the terms of the debate of how we’re talking about all these things.

And then also, CBS, New York Times, Meet the Press, et cetera, all of these outlets are still really important for political elites and politicians. And again, then that sort of feeds into this reciprocal way of covering things, and in this case, maybe not pointing out some of the real issues.

We also, to the social media side of things—from mainstream media, get quoted, clipped, recirculated. Like, I have never sat down and watched an episode of Stephen Colbert when he had the late night show. But man, my internet shows me, you know what I mean, clips of it. And same thing with things that might be on some of the morning shows.

And I think the last point is, it also matters because many of these changes and these issues that we’re talking about with the media, they’re not just happening, right? They are a response to not only very recent, very clear actual attacks, right, on individual journalists, on media outlets, but are part of a decades long project by those on the political right to undermine and attack the media.

And I think that is why things like the polarization lens becomes so attractive—even if, I don’t mean that this is, like, a conscious thing, right, that journalists are doing. No. But it becomes attractive because then you’re not alienating those folks.

I’ve thought about how I think the mainstream media sometimes is in what I might call similar to the dynamics of a domestic violence situation, with an abuser and their victim. Which is, the goalpost keeps getting moved of what you need to do. And that’s problematic in and of itself if you are supposedly being neutral and balanced as a press.

Bacon: Just meaning, being neutral before meant covering George Bush, who you might not agree with, as being a normal president. Now it means covering Donald Trump, who doesn’t honor election results, as a normal president. The goalposts keep moving to the right, basically.

McGregor: Yes, it keeps moving. And also there is no way to satisfy it, right? They’re never going to be satisfied.

Bacon: The Republican Party will never wake up and say The New York Times actually is fair and balanced. They’re never going to say that.

McGregor: Yeah. Because part of the identity of being conservative and of being Republican is to be anti-media. Anti-mainstream media. So whatever the mainstream media does is never going to be the thing that is going to be appealing.

Bacon: I was on a panel at APSA, which is the political science conference you were at, and you were on the panel, and it made me think—part of it is, I feel like our industries are the same, media and academia, in one sense, in that, is it worth recognizing that certain kinds of right-wing politics are going to be against the media and academia, because those are sources of independent authority and power, and both industries push a pluralistic democratic form of government?

Is it worth acknowledging that the media and academia are, to some extent—not intentionally hostile to the right wing, but the right wing as it is currently strong in America and Germany, those are against media and academia, right? There’s no way around that, right?

McGregor: Yeah. And I do think it’s worth recognizing, and it is very hard to recognize that. I don’t mean it’s hard for me to say it at a panel at APSA, or even to write about it. But for, certainly, I would say news leaders, or deans, or university presidents, this is almost impossible to say. And I don’t want to say it’s impossible to say, because I think that’s true—I’m saying I think that’s how it feels to them.

Because in fact, I would put it similar to how you were just saying it: these attacks on media and these attacks on universities are themselves ideological and partisan attacks. So responding to them by defending what have been the perhaps troubled but long-held small-D democratic beliefs of these two institutions is not a partisan response.

Bacon: They’re the partisans, not us, is what I wish people could say.

McGregor: Yes. And that is really a message that I wish I could hear more from people like university presidents, rather than this academic neutrality, or let’s fund a new civility center—which we could have a whole other half an hour talking about that side of things, and the problems with the civility push on campus.

Bacon: Institutional neutrality is the new thing at universities, which it sounds like is a very journalism-esque phrase for how we’re going to not offend Republicans. Last thing, this is a little bit off, but what did you think of the Woke 1.0 discourse? I’d be curious if you have any thoughts about that.

McGregor: I think this is actually in some ways very much a response to, or informed by, I would say, this idea of polarization, right? As if the reaction was to these movements that very rightly pointed out widespread racial violence committed by police and the state and the government. Issues of widespread physical and sexual violence against women in this country by men in positions of power. As if now our responses to that are supposed to be viewed not only out of context, but as hysterical.

Bacon: Yes. And I would say MAGA and Woke 1.0 are being cast as polarized opposites. Oh, I hadn’t thought of it that way. That’s a good way to put it.

McGregor: So that’s one of the ways that I think about it.

Bacon: Shannon, thank you for joining me. I appreciate it. Where can people find your work?

McGregor: I’m on the internet. You can Google me. My work is available on Google Scholar, and much of it is linked to on my Bluesky.

Bacon: Good. Shannon McGregor, thanks for joining me. I appreciate it. Good to see you.

McGregor: Thanks, Perry. Always good to talk to you. Bye.

Bacon: Bye-bye.