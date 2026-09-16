Trump’s Rabid Refusal to Regulate AI Isn’t Even Good for AI

There are myriad reasons for the general public to be concerned about a gargantuan building binge getting carte blanche from the federal government to pollute. Thanks partly to new electricity demand from data centers, emissions from the power sector—the country’s second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions—rose by 4 percent last year, outpacing those from the rest of the economy. The engines and turbines that power them can emit nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, and particulate matter linked to worsening asthma, strokes, and premature death, and which can harm children’s developing brains and nervous systems. But hyperscalers themselves—who haven’t seemed terribly concerned about all that—could find that a “drill, baby, drill” approach may not be in their best interest, either.

You don’t need to be completely cynical about executives’ mass-extinction warnings to understand the more quotidian benefits they might see in slowing down their debt-fueled arms race—and why Trump’s refusal to let it happen could be a problem. Bloomberg columnist Matt Levine made the case this week for why a collective slowdown in frontier model development could actually be in the industry’s financial interest. The jockeying among AI “labs” to keep building and releasing ever more advanced models is extraordinarily expensive for all of them, requiring “ever-increasing billions of dollars of computing power,” Levine writes. If they all slowed down at the same time, they could spend less on computing power and keep charging “frontier-model prices for a longer time.” Coordinating a slowdown would seem to constitute a fairly straightforward violation of antitrust law, which forbids competitors’ collaborating to limit output. “But if they publish papers about how important it is to slow down, that might have a similar coordinating function,” Levine writes. “And if the government believes those papers, it might help them coordinate. Maybe the government will impose pacing by regulation that the labs could not impose by agreement. Or at least the government will let them get together and agree to slow down.”

Many things can be true at the same time: Amodei, Altman, and Musk really do seem to believe in the mounting existential risks of “superintelligence.” They could also have a financial interest in “pacing the frontier” and slowing down rapid-fire model development in ways that might protect the public too. There are any number of reasons to be skeptical of these executives’ intentions. OpenAI has lobbied extensively against state-level regulations on data centers and AI alike; OpenAI president Greg Brockman and his wife were MAGA Inc.’s largest donors in 2025. As much as Amodei has tried to position Anthropic as the “good guys,” his company is building a Minority Report–style “pre-crime” system that can alert authorities to crimes before they happen. So yes, it’s possible this is all just naked opportunism: Anthropic and OpenAI might just want to get relatively weak rules on the books while Republicans still control Congress and the White House. Maybe they’re banking on nothing passing at all, or just want to save face with a skeptical public.