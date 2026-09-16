How the Midterms Could Shrink Red-State America—and Why It Matters

Currently, Republicans control the state legislature and the governor’s office in 23 states, including virtually the entire South and Mountain West. About 42 percent of Americans (141 million) live in those states, according to Ballotpedia. In contrast, 39 percent of Americans (133 million) live in the 16 states (mostly on the coasts) where Democrats have control. In the other 11 states, a party controls one of the houses of the legislature or the governor’s office but not all three. You might say that seems about right. America is about equally divided between the two parties, and about half of Americans live in totally red states and about half in totally blue ones.

But what happens in red states isn’t something Democrats or small-d democrats should consider acceptable. States under total Republican control are constantly passing restrictions on abortion and transgender rights; rolling back academic freedom at colleges; making it harder for Black people, college students, and other-left leaning constituencies to vote; and implementing a plutocratic economic agenda of low taxes for the wealthy and corporations and low wages and meager public benefits for everyone else. These states are “laboratories against democracy,” the title of a book by University of California, Berkeley political scientist Jake Grumbach that describes how radical GOP policymakers at the state level have become.

But if the blue wave is as strong as polls suggest, many fewer Americans will live under unified GOP rule than do today. Democratic candidate Rob Sands is favored to win the gubernatorial election in Iowa. Democratic candidates in Ohio and Georgia have about even odds, and Texas’s Gina Hinojosa is an underdog but has a path to victory there. The party could also gain control of the state House in New Hampshire, another state where Republicans currently have a trifecta. If Democrats won in those five states, only about 25 percent of Americans would live in GOP-controlled states, a huge decrease from the current 42 percent. That’s because these are some of the biggest states in the country: Texas (second biggest, 31 million people); Ohio (seventh, 12 million); Georgia (eighth, 11 million).