Transcript: How Purple-State Democrats Should Talk About Trans Issues

Urquhart: It is heartbreaking to see this fundamental Republican anti-trans extreme idea, which is that trans people are really members of our birth sex, that I am really a woman who is faking, who is pretending to be a man for the purposes of this interview. You know what I mean? That is what he is saying.

He is saying trans people are illegitimate, they are fakers, they need to be weeded out. And I do understand that the fairness issue in sports does create complexity, but using that language where—

Bacon: You mean the biological males? That’s what you’re objecting to. OK.

Urquhart: Biological female. You know what I mean? It’s dehumanizing, it’s hateful, it’s awful. So that’s the worst thing I could see from a Democrat, is using that language.

Bacon: So this is James Talarico of Texas. So I guess first I want to talk about—he is saying, “I oppose trans athletes playing in girls’ sports if it endangers safety or fairness.”

Urquhart: Yeah. So I think that Talarico is a really interesting case, because I do think he’s really trying to be cute. He’s really trying to be smart, right? He’s trying to leave himself this out. And this is a much better statement than the one you just read. If a Democrat really feels they have to do this, I would still argue you’re just going to sound wishy-washy. You’re just going to sound like you’re lawyering. I would still argue that find a different way to deal with this question.

But I do think what he is trying to get into the conversation is the possibility that safety and fairness could be protected and we could include people. And I do think that’s the right message, is that if it is possible to protect safety and fairness, which it is—in parentheses, it is possible—then we should value inclusion.

Bacon: Let me press you, because I found, if the comment was if it ensures fairness, that’s what you’re saying. Endangers safety does, I think, get into the sort of—

Urquhart: It does. I’m giving him—I’m not a fan of the choices that Talarico has made, but I’m also not someone who’s so maximalist that I feel like you need to go as hard against someone. The biological males thing is terrible, is hate speech. This is someone trying to be cute. This is someone trying to be clever.

Bacon: He also said, Talarico, he will absolutely vote for a national ban on transgender surgery for minors. I think it’s worth emphasizing, I’m assuming he means he would oppose puberty blockers and bans on those, on the other policies. But on surgery itself, he is for a national ban. And he would absolutely go for that. What do you think about that?

Urquhart: So I once again think that he is trying to be cute, and I think it is at least possible that he believes that he’s talking about genital surgery, which actually doesn’t happen for minors. And so you can say, if you’re trying to be cute, if you’re trying to be clever, you could say, I’m against genital surgery on children. But the problem here is—

Bacon: So meaning that any Republican bill, he could vote against it, because it’s broader than that? You’re saying—

Urquhart: Part of the problem with that framing is that Republicans include puberty blockers as a type of surgery. Because it’s an implant that is like a minor surgery that is done on an outpatient basis in a doctor’s office. It’s like—what’s it called—stitches are a minor surgery. So in that same way, puberty blockers are a surgery. So that’s one problem with saying you oppose surgery, because the Republican bans tend to include puberty blockers as a surgery.

The other problem is that there is a small number of trans boys who, as recently as five or six years ago, were able to access chest masculinizing surgery, including in Texas, because it was desperately needed. And I have spoken to—there is one family in particular that I wrote about who got top surgery for their 14-year-old, and this was a child who had a suicide attempt at 10, and who had since 10 been affirmed in his gender, and was still really struggling with not being able to shower, not wanting to leave the house, not having friends.

And they really thought, This surgery could allow our child to have a more normal life. And it did. And so, I think people believe that these surgeries don’t happen, and the truth is that they’re very rare. But there, again, nothing was going wrong. These were things that were very slowly and carefully decided on by parents and doctors for a small number of children who really needed them.

Bacon: So you do not like Talarico’s position.

Urquhart: So I’m not happy with him. Yeah.

Bacon: OK, so that’s Talarico. I’m going to move to—there’s enough of these. I’m going to do two more, I think. This is Rob Sand, who is in Iowa. Let me see if I can find it quickly here. Sorry about that. Rob Sand says he agrees with Republicans who oppose transgender women and girls playing in sports. He avoided giving a—he just said, “I tend to agree with them on that.” So there’s a law in Iowa that bans transgender athletes from playing sports, and he’s saying he’s for that. What do you think about that?

Urquhart: Yeah, I think that I understand why a politician in a red state would feel like that is the position to take. I think it is, again, as I’ve been talking about, this kind of opening the door for Republican framing of this issue, which really casts trans people as being dangerous or inauthentic or cheaters.

I think is really harmful and really dangerous, and is really going to—once we get hopefully more Democrats in office, trans people’s fight is not going to be over, because we’re going to have to be fighting some of these Democrats to try and get back to where we were just a few years ago. Because we’ve lost rights.

I think something I really want to make sure we bring up in this conversation is that this is not about the trans movement demanding new rights and saying that progress isn’t fast enough, though that is also a very valid thing to do. What we’re saying is, we have been massively attacked and made public enemy number one by the Trump administration. It’s been the absolute tip of the spear. I, in a blue state, can’t renew my passport without having a passport that outs me as trans.

Bacon: What state are you in?

Urquhart: I’m in Massachusetts. But there is a national ban on passports that reflect—and so you can see me. Anyone on this live stream can see me. I would need to have a passport that says that I’m female, and anywhere I traveled internationally would out me as trans, no matter how dangerous.

And I’m a reporter. If I want to report on areas that are dangerous for trans people—and that’s happening in every state. And so we’re at a point where every single trans person has been affected by these attacks.

And so for Democrats to say, They have a point on some of this, it is engendering a lot of hopelessness and a lot of fear in the trans community, because we have been just trying to hold on, hoping that this time would end and we would be able to get back to where we were five years, six years ago. And what Democrats are signaling is, like, No, we’re going to keep things as they are, and maybe even make them worse.

Bacon: So the Sherrod Brown situation would be, these candidates would say, “If we win the election, we’ll be in charge and we would not legislate.” Like, if I’m Josh Turek, I win the election, Chuck Schumer’s the majority leader. I’m the governor if I’m Rob Sand. So I will not push. So even if I say anti-trans stuff on the trail, once I win, I’ll just not do that stuff.

And I’m not a Republican in office, so I won’t—so I think that’s the subtext here, is the best thing you, Evan, can do is shut up and let me win, and then I will just not do this stuff. How do you respond to that?

Urquhart: Yeah. And I do think that’s definitely the discourse that we’ve been having on Twitter, and I’m really glad to kind of get to it. Because the alternative to that is looking at what happened to trans people in the UK under a Labour government. So trans people’s rights in the UK today is roughly similar to a red state, to the worst red states.

They have bathroom bans, they have hospital ward bans. I would be forced to be in a hallway because I can’t be with the women in a hospital, and I can’t be with the men because my biological sex is wrong according to the UK. The most extreme policies, and all of that happened under a Labour government.

And how that started was the Labour government doing these things, saying, The Tories have a point on— And so if what Democrats are saying is, We’re just saying this, we swear we’re not going to do it, A, say that out loud and then lose whatever benefit you think you’re going to get. But if you’re not saying that out loud, I can’t trust that.

Because I’ve seen what’s happened in other places where Democrats have started to say, The Republicans have a point. Maybe trans people are dangerous to women. Maybe trans people healthcare is not right and needs to be regulated differently from all other healthcare.

And once you start saying maybe Republicans have a point, then you need to prove you’re serious about that. We’ve seen this with Democrats on immigration. You have to prove, right? You have to pass laws. It’s ideology. And so I don’t trust that Democrats are just saying it to get elected.

And honestly, I think that the belief that some Democrats just say things to get elected is one of the problems that the Democratic Party has right now. And so if that’s what they’re doing, maybe they should stop doing that.

Bacon: So Amy Acton, who’s going to be governor in Ohio: “I do not support boys playing in girls’ sports. This is already settled law in Ohio, and as governor, I will uphold and enforce the law.” Useful because of what you’re saying, which is that Amy Acton is promising to do this in the office, so that’s useful. But her comment about, “I do not support boys playing in girls’ sports,” what do you think about that?

Urquhart: It is heartbreaking, as someone who has fostered trans-feminine children, who has known families of trans girls, to have these fragile, delicate children that we love portrayed as dangerous, as deviant. She’s almost saying these people are degenerate and we need to get them out of our sport. She’s not—this is not a neutral, defusing the situation type of statement. This is a demonizing and hateful statement.

Bacon: Let me think about the UK point, because I think one thing people are saying is, I’ve named four politicians, they’re running in swing states. But that said, the median Democrat is more like, I was going to say Ed Markey is my guess. Ed Markey’s on the good end. But I think there aren’t a ton of Democrats saying these things.

I still think we’re pretty far from the Democratic Party becoming anti-trans the way the Labour Party is. I think these five people I’ve named are making bad statements. I don’t think the average Democrat sounds like them. Or do you disagree with me? I don’t think we’re close to Labour yet. Or do you think we’re closer than I think?

Urquhart: How would I answer that? It’s interesting, right? Because you don’t know what happens until it happens.

Bacon: What I would say is that, like, Ayanna Pressley, I can name Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey—I can name your whole delegation is not where they stand.

Urquhart: Absolutely. And I don’t want to catastrophize over a very smart four Democrats in all of these races. I don’t want to catastrophize that. That being said, The New York Times is the paper of record and has been waging a campaign to convince the Democrats that they need to go right on trans issues for the last five or six—you know what I mean?

Bacon: The New York Times has been waging a campaign on this, I think, is a great way—an important point here, and I’m glad you said it. The New York Times has a lot of power on the Democratic center left. And they are waging a campaign on trans issues to the right. I’m going to emphasize that. Go ahead.

Urquhart: And certainly the glass half full is that most Democrats have not caved to this pressure. Most Democrats, and I think a lot of Democrats who are trying to be careful, are saying, “I don’t think I gain anything by moving to the right on trans issues. I’ll just try to avoid this issue without pissing off people, when I’m not going to win anyone over.”

But I do think that there is a risk, because there is a very strong—I think it is very appealing to a certain type of person to think, if we just throw over this part of our coalition, everyone in the center is going to love us again, and we’re going to have the kind of decades and decades of Democratic majority that existed in the time of FDR, right?

I think that is something that Democrats really want to believe we’re on the verge of, and that there’s just some tiny little tweak that if they just do that, they’ll get that back again. And I don’t think it is realistic, but I do think it’s what The New York Times is telling them. I do think it’s what Third Way is telling them. I do think it’s a very seductive way of thinking about this. So that’s what I think the risk is.

Bacon: And to make your argument would be, if Talarico, Amy Acton, these people in these sort of pinkish, reddish states win, the argument will be, “This is the way to win a red state.” Or, this is the way to win purple America. So presidential candidates, Pete Buttigieg, Josh Shapiro, AOC, you need to sign. If you really care about winning and stopping fascism, you need to throw the trans people under the bus, particularly on athletes. Have you seen the poll? James Talarico won in Texas.

Urquhart: Exactly. That’s what I think is the real worry. And I think my ideal outcome in this election would be that all of these Democratic candidates win, and that they underperform relative to other Democrats. You know what I mean?

I’m not rooting against them. But I would love to see them not do as well as other people, and I would love to see polling that suggests that this hurts more than it helps. But, we’ll see.

Bacon: So speaking of someone who—I worry that since the party has decided they’re going to trash him all the time, he’s probably going to underperform. But El-Sayed was asked on this issue, and I think he was asked more about the medical procedures and surgeries. “The decision about healthcare ought to be between the person and their provider. That’s it. Let’s use that standard and keep to that standard, and make sure the government doesn’t have the ability to tell you what you can do with your own life.” What do you think about that?

Urquhart: I think that is exactly the right way to talk about this issue. I think it’s also very real. I think that Republicans have problems with ADHD medication now. They have really politicized healthcare in a way that supplements are good, right, and psychiatric medications are bad. And they have shown that they’re willing to use regulatory power and legislative power to impose this order of what healthcare they think is right for people, against science, against doctors, against what people actually want.

And I do think trans healthcare and abortion care—trans healthcare and birth control are, like, the thin end of the wedge of making people’s healthcare decisions something that is subject to a popular referendum. The polls get to decide whether you get to treat your ADHD or not.

Bacon: Let me finish on what might be a tricky question. When voter ID laws have been pushed over these last 10 years—Amy Acton is maybe breaking this rule, but in general, Democratic politicians have opposed voter ID laws. Voter ID laws are actually very popular as well. The reason they oppose them is that the Black community, NAACP, LDF, have very much said voter ID laws are racist attempts to stop us from voting. If you are a legitimate liberal, you will not support that. And Black people are a very strong part of the Democratic Party, and people feel like part of being a Democrat is defending Black civil rights, and that’s part of being a Democrat.

It feels right now that part of being a liberal Democrat in America does not—you’re not required to fully defend trans rights, and you can be a liberal in good standing without defending trans rights fully, and I think that’s problematic.

So I want you to talk about why defending trans rights should be—I’m not asking you to compare it to race, but I think trans rights are as important as civil rights and part of civil rights, and I think being a good liberal, to me, should include defending trans rights.

Urquhart: So what I’m going to say to this is that I’m not going to put all of the blame on LGBTQ orgs, but I do think that LGBTQ orgs and trans orgs have suffered from being too good of Democratic soldiers. They have been too willing to say, Oh, it’s OK. It’s OK to go a little right on this. It’s OK.

I think they have been bending over backwards to show how loyal they are and how much they’re with the team and pulling in the same direction, to the point where I think those votes have been taken for granted. We deserve those votes. We should get them no matter what.

And I think that these issue organizations really need to—sorry, I just had a person taking something. That these organizations need to understand that they are not part of the Democratic Party, that they have goals that are in alignment with electing Democrats, but they are not identical.

And so I do think Democrats have been given more of a pass from LGBTQ organizations than maybe they have from civil rights organizations, and that one of the things I would like to see is for the LGBTQ community to be saying, We are part of the coalition. We want to help elect good Democrats. Not every Democrat is a good Democrat who we want to help elect. Maybe we sit one out once in a while.

Bacon: For example, Seth Moulton in a blue state, you do not have to elect that person. In fact, you can punish them for saying the wrong thing.

Urquhart: Yeah. And politics is messy. People are trying different things. I think the stakes are very high for trans people. I do think, if you have viewers, listeners who are feeling angry or who are feeling upset about some of the trans people who have been angry and upset and saying they might not vote for these Democrats—usually people who aren’t even in the state, saying they might not vote for Democrats that they wouldn’t vote for anyway—just understand, people are terrified. They’ve lost a lot of rights.

We’ve seen our acceptance that we thought was there dematerialize in a very short amount of time. We’re devastated. We’re trying to take care of each other. We’re trying to help people relocate to states where they’re safer. Give people just a little bit of patience, particularly ordinary people who aren’t candidates, who aren’t organizers, who are just upset and scared online.

Bacon: Yeah. Let’s make sure to emphasize that again as we finish here. We have seen an assault on transgender people over the last year that has been aggressive, and maybe even worse than—they’ve done more to target them than Black people, for sure. Maybe more than immigrants.

We don’t need to do a ranking here, but we have seen a horrible assault the last year and a half on trans people. I think we need to emphasize how bad this has been. So of course you’re looking for allies, not people to triangulate against you, right?

Urquhart: And we’re looking for reassurance that when Democrats are elected, we’ll get some relief from all of this. And I have been trying to gently tell the community, it’s going to be a long fight. We’re not just going to get back to where we were in 2020, next year, or even in 2028. But we need to have reason to think that we’re going to start going in the better direction, that this isn’t just everything continuing to fall apart with Democrats helping.

Bacon: Last thing, and on a positive note. I’m on the progressive end, so Abigail Spanberger, usually not somebody I cheer that much, to be totally honest. But she actually did—in Virginia, I don’t know if you saw this in the news this week, there was Governor Youngkin, who was a Republican, who preceded her, had started a rulemaking process to further ban trans athletes from participating in sports in Virginia.

And it sounds like Spanberger, I’m reading a story, has quietly ended a rulemaking process that would’ve targeted transgender athletes’ ability to play sports and use facilities. So Abigail Spanberger, she didn’t really campaign on this issue. She did more of a, “I’m talking about other issues.” But in office, this is an example of a Democrat who actually is defending trans rights, and not even a progressive, for that matter.

Urquhart: Yeah, no, I think Spanberger is a great example of someone who is a more moderate Democrat in a more purple state, who did not make support for trans rights central in any way to her campaign, but also didn’t make any promises that she was going to continue Youngkin’s anti-trans policies.

And Youngkin was really someone who seemed to have kind of national ambitions and made a point of punishing trans people, particularly trans students, wherever he could in Virginia, and really causing harm to that community. Which, I have family in Virginia, so I kind of know more about that than some other states.

So I appreciate when Democrats signal that there will be an end to this wave of oppression and targeting. Which, again, I would not for a minute say that trans people have it worse than any other community. But we have been a very prominent target, and we have lost a lot in a very short amount of time.

Things that were completely not even really debated, not even questioned. The ability to get a driver’s license that doesn’t out you as trans. People, in Kansas, had their driver’s licenses invalidated overnight and had to get rides to the DMV to get a legal driver’s license, because all of a sudden something that had been uncontroversial was illegal. Just having a driver’s license in the gender that they were living as.

Bacon: Evan, this was a great conversation. I appreciate your candor. I appreciate you joining me. Tell people where they can find your work.

Urquhart: Assignedmedia.org is a daily trans news outlet. We do original reporting. We do analysis and commentary. If you care about trans issues, if you’re interested in what trans people have to say, assignedmedia.org, come and find us. I write for them, but we have a great stable of freelancers and columnists and contributors as well.

Bacon: Great. Evan, thanks for joining me. See you soon. Bye-bye.