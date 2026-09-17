How Purple-State Democrats Should Talk about Trans Issues

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Iowa’s Rob Sands, Ohio’s Amy Acton, Texas’s James Talarico, and other Democrats running in GOP-leaning states all have recently stated that they oppose transgender girls playing in sports. In the latest edition of Right Now, Evan Urquhart, the founder of Assigned Media, a site that covers transgender policy issues, discusses those comments. Urquhart urges Democratic candidates in tough states to avoid taking explicitly anti-trans stances or using anti-trans language while also emphasizing their positions on economic policy and other issues instead of transgender rights. He emphasizes that transgender Americans feel under siege from the Trump administration and the right, and they are wary that the Democratic Party will drift rightward on these issues as the Labor Party did in Britain. He praises the approach of Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who has emphasized that medical decisions should be made by Americans and their doctors when asked about transgender issues.