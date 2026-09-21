The White House Press Corps Must Stand With CNN, MS NOW, and Politico

I can’t say that this is an unusually terrible or unprecedented attack on the media, because Trump and his administration have already done so many horrible things on this front: briefly forcing Jimmy Kimmel off the air; filing groundless lawsuits against numerous news organizations; banning the Associated Press from covering certain White House events; firing the leadership of the military paper Stars and Stripes; creating super-onerous rules for reporting on the Department of Defense; drastically cutting funding for PBS and other public broadcasting. Some of that is legal. But it’s all authoritarian. Virtually all dictators try to undermine independent media. Pro-democracy Americans must continue to condemn and fight against Trump’s attacks on the media, even if we are no longer surprised by them.

And while Politico, CNN, and MS NOW are news outlets, they are more broadly both organizations independent of the government and not part of MAGA. Trump is trying to destroy basically all of American civil society that’s not beholden to him or the Republican Party. So that’s universities, think tanks, law firms, activist groups, and any other organization that allows its employees to be critical of Trump. It’s important to see the banning of these three news outlets as part of his comprehensive attack on independent institutions.

Viewed in this context, this lawsuit should be a slam dunk. By barring these outlets from the White House, Trump is trying to limit their ability to cover and therefore criticize him. That’s against the spirit of the First Amendment. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly, who has been assigned this case, should today restore White House access to CNN, Politico, and MS NOW. The president should not have his authoritarian behavior rewarded by having these outlets barred from the White House even temporarily. (Kelly is a Trump appointee, but he ruled in favor of CNN’s Jim Acosta eight years ago after the Trump administration tried to ban him from the White House.)