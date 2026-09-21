Trump’s Ban on White House Press Backfires Immediately

“If you want indictments where there’s no evidence, you have an ethical problem,” diGenova said. He later claimed that those comments weren’t what he actually meant. “There’s plenty of evidence in all of these cases to prove the theories of prosecution,” he clarified. “It just takes time to get there, and some people want to get there a little faster than others—and you can’t do that.”

The investigation is centered around Trump’s claim that federal investigations against him—from the 2016 probe into Russian election interference to his indictments after he left office in 2021—were a calculated deep state plot.

Despite diGenova’s resignation, the DOJ has issued multiple subpoenas, including to former CIA Director John Brennan last week. This is an extreme escalation of the quest to blame someone for this “grand conspiracy” against Trump, even after the DOJ’s main guy in charge left because even he couldn’t find any kind of conspiracy. No one who’s been subpoenaed has been charged with a crime thus far.