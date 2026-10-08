Trump? Diesel? ICE? Corruption? All of Those. But Mostly—Data Centers.

Political attacks on data centers reliably conjure a nightmarish extraction economy, in which the powerful are sucking the very life out of the people. “Big corporations gobble up energy to feed their data centers,” Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Sherrod Brown says on the campaign trail. “They devour your land. They suck up your water. They leave you with the bill.”

In Texas, Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico echoed Brown on CNN: “These data centers are popping up in our communities, soaking up all our water, driving up our utility prices.” Talarico described Ken Paxton, his Republican rival, who used AI deepfakes in an attack ad last month, as “bought by the data center industry.”

Renshaw’s study is revealing. Not only are more data centers in the works, but the proposed new ones are some 12 times larger per site than the centers running today. They’re bigger, louder, and more destructive. If they get up and running, according to Renshaw’s research, the data centers in the pipeline could dominate up to 20 percent of the entire U.S. electrical grid.

This means that, in spite of promises by the AI companies, local electricity bills will almost certainly rise. After all, they’ve already shot up in U.S. states that have data centers, and the price hike is dramatic. Over five years, energy prices rose 41.6 percent in Pennsylvania and Ohio, which are studded with data centers.