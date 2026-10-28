OK, Zoomer: You’re the First Human Surplus Generation

Beneath the flip phones and disdain for toxic apps lies a pretty basic desire to belong. AI threatens to obliterate this as it eats into young people’s experiences and communities. The question is: Can that hunger drive them toward a real, ­generationwide solidarity?

Regeneration

Gen Z won’t be the only generation transformed by AI. But it crashes into their lives at a uniquely vulnerable moment—just as they’re trying to figure out who they are and what they’re good at, and how to carve out a place for themselves.

When AI scrambles that process, they get handed a tired, individualistic script that tells them: If technology threatens your job, just go get some new skills. If you’re scared of becoming obsolete, you need to adapt faster. The technology isn’t the problem—you are.

But young people are getting wise to the contradictions. For all the talk about how AI will make them better off and more productive, they see themselves being asked to swallow more insecurity and watch the technology crowd out the experiences they need to become productive in the first place.

For earlier generations, work was a crucial metric of measuring whether you were a functional adult in society. You might have taken a job for the paycheck, but you were still allowed to learn while you work, often getting paid while you got the training that would carry you forward. Being inefficient for a while was part of the deal.

AI threatens to break that classic bargain. The result could be a new form of generational inequality, where the learn-by-doing jobs are harder to justify economically, so the youngest are expected to somehow leap fully formed into a labor market not especially interested in forming them.

Video game Generation Zero imagines a world where young people return home to find it overrun by machines. To survive, the player has to figure out what the machines are doing, learn how to use them strategically, and decide when to fight back. There’s no one strategy that will work.

That helps explain why the three groups we encountered, Adaptors, Reformers, and Refuseniks, keep bleeding into one another. The Adaptors want to use AI without it using them. The Reformers want a say in how it is deployed and who benefits from it. The Refuseniks want to hang on to the parts of life that feel threatened when machines mediate everything. But underneath it all is a singular refusal. Nobody wants to become an NPC (nonplayer character) in a future somebody else designed, with equations cooked up in the bowels of some data center calling the shots.

Young people are up against a daunting economic, political, and technological cascade, but if Generation Zero is going to become Generation Hero, they have to fight for a future they actually want.

They’ve already grown up mistrusting institutions even more than their Gen X elders did, and have been advised to solve every problem on their own. Now they’re being asked to develop a sense of social class while AI is making it harder to get established and to form relationships where co-workers are more than Slack strangers—especially true in AI-exposed white-collar fields, where unionization has historically been weak. Thomas Ferguson, who directs research at the Institute for New Economic Thinking, commented via email that “New Deal union organizing was heavily place and community based, supported by local church groups, blue collar hobby and social clubs, and often friendly local authorities. Most of that structure has faded away, replaced in some cases by nothing at all.” Gen Z is entering the workplace with fewer community and institutional bonds, and fewer opportunities to forge them. Now they’re adding a new phrase to their resistance lexicon: “algorithmic union-busting,” as employers use AI to suss out troublemakers—thinning the ranks of potential organizers before they can actually organize.

And sometimes they wonder, why bother, if AI is just going to wipe us all out anyway?

Gen Zers tell us that older generations simply don’t get what they’re up against. Instead, headlines declare them dumber than their parents, while they’re dismissed as dysphoric doomers, phone zombies, postliterate tablet kids, allergic to work, and brain-rotted burnouts. Their wacky anti-work memes may look like brain rot from the outside, but they can also be read as resistance to a world obsessed with productivity and optimization—and to boomers calling them lazy from the security of million-dollar homes.

Rather than complain about them, or ask them to rise up and smash the existing order on their own, older generations have a job to do, too—to teach them, give them somewhere to start. “Are we going to put it all on young people who have legitimate questions about whether they’re going to feed themselves or stay healthy?” asked professor Zuckerman, a Gen Xer. “As boomers are leaving the stage, I think a lot of this is on my generation—we need to be looking at our children and saying, wow, what are we leaving?”

Metaphorical Filicide

In New York, longtime activists and Adbusters-style artists Reverend Billy Talen and Savitri D., the duo behind the Church of Stop Shopping, are mentoring a new generation of Refuseniks. Their East Village space has become a Luddite clubhouse, reviving a tradition of theatrical resistance that predates the internet takeover. They are thrilled by what they see as a brave continuation of their tradition.

It’s worth noting that a large share of the Refuseniks and Reformers we spoke to were college-educated and middle class. This gives them more freedom than other Americans have in choosing to go offline or to resist AI’s capture.

There’s a precedent here. Some of history’s famous young rebels have come from backgrounds comfortable enough to let them rebel. The 1960s marches and demonstrations were teeming with relatively privileged kids who found an identity in protest before they had one in the workplace. Today, Gen Zers from more affluent backgrounds may have a similar opening. If work can’t tell them who they are, maybe a movement can.

The generation born around the turn of the current century is far from unified as a political constituency. Young voters are more Democratic than older generations, but the 2024 elections illustrated just how politically mercurial they can be, particularly young men. Young Americans disagree sharply about politics, culture, and even what progress means. Still, collective action doesn’t mean everyone has to agree on everything. It can start with something small and local—a school using AI in ways students hate, a data center pissing off everyone from ranchers to city ratepayers, or a workplace where algorithms are making decisions they can’t challenge.

Surprisingly broad coalitions are forming around some of these problems. Across the political spectrum, people are thinking about how ordinary citizens get a share of what they produce. That’s why ideas like sovereign wealth funds and universal basic incomes are showing up across political lines. These proposals start from a useful recognition that the public should benefit from any gains coming from new technology. But neither is going to magically fix a political system awash in big bucks and a corporate governance culture where the art of squeezing money from workers and taxpayers and giving back less has been perfected over decades. And just giving people more money doesn’t necessarily give them more security if the health care system and other bloated institutions are there to take it right back. It doesn’t give them an identity either.

But Gen Zers don’t have to figure out everything right away to get going. A local fight can teach skills they won’t get from AI companions, like how to persuade and negotiate with real people and how to stick together. And sometimes, how to win.

Gen Z can sniff out inauthenticity a mile away. They need older generations to start showing up for them, listening to them, and giving them room to try things, including resistance. What’s at stake is the normalization of a late-capitalist cruelty: asking an entire generation to become fully fledged adults while denying them the experience, agency, and work that make that possible. Call it metaphorical filicide.

Ben, the AI Adaptor who began this story by speaking into a camera for an algorithm, still wonders whether the work he does will exist in a few years. He has also started thinking more seriously about faith, ancestral traditions, and the possibility of building a life around meaning-making rather than more conventional measures of success like earning power and/or being tech-au-courant.

He doesn’t think the answer is to turn back the clock. “I don’t think we can go backwards,” Ben said. That’s true, of course: He and his generation can’t stop the future from arriving. But they can’t give up their voice in defining what it means.

This story was co-published and supported by the journalism nonprofit the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.