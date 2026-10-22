Sonogram: Grandchild at Eleven Weeks

The tail has disappeared and this shiver

of life

swallows. Without

hunger. Without thought.

A translucent stub. A heartbeat.

Elbows, knees, fingers sculpted

from warm honeycomb.

It is an ember

with its own fire. Blueprint

of ear, eyebrow, soon

nipples, minuscule

liver. It will

squint, frown, yawn

and keep on.

When my son was born

he opened his eyes and looked all around,

no cry, so calm he could have been

a plant slowly turning

to the sun. Love!

sharp as a defib. The kick of a horse.

Now, someone the size of two olives

in a martini, tiny, skinny limbs

sticking out, is going to

put on shoes and rush

into this treacherous world, dragging my heart.