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Ellen Bass/

Sonogram: Grandchild at Eleven Weeks

The tail has disappeared and this shiver
of life

swallows. Without
hunger. Without thought.

A translucent stub. A heartbeat.
Elbows, knees, fingers sculpted

from warm honeycomb.
It is an ember

with its own fire. Blueprint
of ear, eyebrow, soon

nipples, minuscule
liver. It will

squint, frown, yawn
and keep on.

When my son was born
he opened his eyes and looked all around,

no cry, so calm he could have been
a plant slowly turning

to the sun. Love!
sharp as a defib. The kick of a horse.

Now, someone the size of two olives
in a martini, tiny, skinny limbs

sticking out, is going to
put on shoes and rush

into this treacherous world, dragging my heart.

Ellen Bass

Ellen Bass’s most recent book is Indigo.

Read More:
Magazine, November 2026, Poetry