There is already a pile of evidence demonstrating such abuses. A 2025 report by the Electronic Frontier Foundation found that police officers across the country have tapped Flock’s database to track protesters, target people of color, and surveil women seeking reproductive care. An August report from the Institute for Justice recorded at least 200 cases of ALPR abuse. These included a Texas sheriff’s deputy who used 83,000 Flock-licensed cameras to hunt down a woman who allegedly received an abortion and a Georgia police chief who used the database roughly 600 times to track the movements of his ex-girlfriend and her child. Even retired members of police forces have been caught logging in to the software to pursue their own personal crusades and vendettas.

The problem is even bigger than the individual bad actors who might be using Flock’s data network, as the software’s development appears to be outpacing the government’s ability to curtail abuses.

The problem is even bigger than the individual bad actors who might be using Flock’s data network, as the software’s development appears to be outpacing the government’s ability to curtail abuses. When a participating law enforcement agency conducts a search on Flock’s database, the program returns “hits” that include specific license plates, vehicle makes, car model, color, and cosmetic details, all with time-stamped GPS images. But the cameras are likely capable of tracking much more than that. Despite Flock executives’ repeat promises that the company’s tech is not designed to track individuals, a hacker collective that broke into a Flock-licensed ALPR camera reported to Wired in September that the cameras do detect the drivers of the cars.

Flock’s database, moreover, encourages nationwide tracking that many states and municipalities are attempting to regulate. One possible solution could involve introducing warrant requirements that would force a law enforcement agency to seek out a judge’s approval and require it to justify searches before tapping into a broad national surveillance network. It would also have the benefit of slowing the entire process down, turning a lightning-speed digital query into multiday, real-life oversight.