In mid-August, dozens gathered outside of Wilmington, North Carolina’s New Hanover County Courthouse to protest the more than three dozen Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader cameras that had been installed in their communities the previous year. The crowd carried signs comparing Flock Safety tech to George Orwell’s “Big Brother,” claiming that the company was “conditioning” Americans to view their “privacy as selfish.”
It was just a snapshot of what had been taking place across America. The company markets its sleek, egg-shaped devices to police departments as a covert tool for scanning, identifying, and monitoring vehicles on the road. Typically mounted on poles or posts along roads and parking lots, the cameras photograph passing vehicles and record identifying details, including their license plate number and their make, color, and certain distinguishing features like roof racks and bumper stickers. Law enforcement agencies can also tap into a national network fueled by the devices, accessing traffic data from across the country, wherever the cameras were installed.
The backlash in New Hanover County had been brewing for months. In August, anti-Flock community members spoke before the rural county’s Board of Commissioners for an hour and a half, decrying the surveillance technology’s likeness to a digital panopticon, its ties to billionaire technocrat Peter Thiel, its various privacy breaches, and the lack of public oversight of the devices, which have been used by police officers to stalk exes and current partners, among other inappropriate abuses.
During the meeting, several board members claimed they were unaware of the details of the contract inked between the sheriff and Flock Safety. The officials then reassembled in a private conference room on a hot day in early September and ultimately decided to take a step back.
“Our public is being used as a test case as the Flock company itself shifts its position to address the overwhelming pushback, and that makes me feel uncomfortable, as if they have unleashed something they were not aware of, the power behind it,” County Commissioner Rob Zapple said at the special meeting. “I think the chances for abuse are clearly there, and we see them continue to happen across the country.”
On September 8, the board arrived at a unanimous decision: It was time to get rid of the Flock cameras. The board opted by a 4–0 vote to prematurely end the two-year, $219,000 arrangement, asking the company for a $53,500 refund to cover the nine months remaining on the contract. The sheriff’s office unplugged its devices from the national Flock network and powered down the cameras themselves, waiting for the company to collect them per the terms of the contract.
By all accounts, the local anti-surveillance movement appeared to be a success: Residents had risen up in opposition to devices they believed violated their privacy and, perhaps, their constitutional rights and convinced government representatives to act. New Hanover County is far from alone—across the country, the backlash to Flock has been growing. Not only that, but it’s surprisingly bipartisan; the demand to remove these cameras has been building in red and blue counties around the nation.
It’s also, in many cases, just the start of another set of problems. Voting to get rid of the cameras is fairly easy. Actually getting rid of the surveillance network they develop is another matter altogether.
Flock Safety was founded in 2017 and in April was valued at $8.4 billion. Its name has become synonymous with the increasingly controversial use of automated license plate readers, or ALPRs, by law enforcement.
Flock frames its high-tech cameras as indispensable tools for law enforcement, and promises that its round-the-clock recordings can help law enforcement agencies locate missing people and capture criminals with its national vehicle lookup. Flock advertises on its website that 20 percent of the cases cleared in 2025 were assisted by its technology (an enormous figure that some scholars have patently rejected). The company has even expanded beyond traditional law enforcement arrangements and currently has contracts with homeowner associations; hospitals; universities; and commercial retailers, including Lowe’s and Home Depot, where its cameras monitor parking lots.
The company has pitched its cameras as an essential component of modern-day crime-fighting, but in reality its core product is its expansive national database. Many experts argue that it has actually created a dangerous new avenue for potential abuse.
There is already a pile of evidence demonstrating such abuses. A 2025 report by the Electronic Frontier Foundation found that police officers across the country have tapped Flock’s database to track protesters, target people of color, and surveil women seeking reproductive care. An August report from the Institute for Justice recorded at least 200 cases of ALPR abuse. These included a Texas sheriff’s deputy who used 83,000 Flock-licensed cameras to hunt down a woman who allegedly received an abortion and a Georgia police chief who used the database roughly 600 times to track the movements of his ex-girlfriend and her child. Even retired members of police forces have been caught logging in to the software to pursue their own personal crusades and vendettas.
The problem is even bigger than the individual bad actors who might be using Flock’s data network, as the software’s development appears to be outpacing the government’s ability to curtail abuses. When a participating law enforcement agency conducts a search on Flock’s database, the program returns “hits” that include specific license plates, vehicle makes, car model, color, and cosmetic details, all with time-stamped GPS images. But the cameras are likely capable of tracking much more than that. Despite Flock executives’ repeat promises that the company’s tech is not designed to track individuals, a hacker collective that broke into a Flock-licensed ALPR camera reported to Wired in September that the cameras do detect the drivers of the cars.
Flock’s database, moreover, encourages nationwide tracking that many states and municipalities are attempting to regulate. One possible solution could involve introducing warrant requirements that would force a law enforcement agency to seek out a judge’s approval and require it to justify searches before tapping into a broad national surveillance network. It would also have the benefit of slowing the entire process down, turning a lightning-speed digital query into multiday, real-life oversight.
That could prove to be a more effective solution to preventing potential abuses than state regulation, which fails to account for the national nature of Flock Safety’s data sharing network. For instance, when law enforcement officers from thousands of miles away access data collected in, say, New Hanover County, their out-of-state searches have the potential to bypass local safeguards, effectively making regional regulations obsolete.
This kind of surveillance overreach isn’t hypothetical. Audit logs obtained by Mark Williams, a Wilmington-based attorney and founder of DeFlockILM, revealed that nearly 3.9 million searches had accessed North Carolina’s regional database between March and May alone. Those searches were conducted by 3,904 agencies, and the vast majority of them (approximately 90 percent) came from outside the state. More than 341,000 ALPR searches were logged as attempts to discover “traffic infractions” which the state of North Carolina expressly forbids.
Just a few agencies are responsible for the majority of the database searches. The Houston Police Department topped the list of agencies querying the Tar Heel State’s database, searching North Carolina’s Flock records more than 306,000 times. The bulk of the other inquiries came from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, the FBI, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The scale of the inquiries from Texas and Florida is remarkable. “The North Carolina [State Bureau of Investigation] and every North Carolina sheriff, combined, are a rounding error next to Texas and Florida,” Williams wrote on his blog.
Even participating law enforcement agencies are sometimes not fully aware of Flock Safety’s reach. This September, sheriff’s departments in Wisconsin, Colorado, and Virginia ended their contracts with the company after they realized the cameras were tracking and sharing more information than they believed they’d signed up for.
Congressional attempts to keep the tech away from federal agencies have also fallen flat. Flock Safety paused its pilot programs for national government entities last year, but federal agents have nonetheless found ways to evade the ban via “side door shares.” Sometimes the side door is as simple as asking a friendly law enforcement agency to conduct searches on the feds’ behalf. “The human in the loop is usually the loophole,” said Ed Vogel, a digital transparency researcher and member of DeFlock, an open-source project to track ALPRs across the country.
Even when the system is supposedly working as it should, overreliance on Flock’s databases can produce complacency. Anti-surveillance advocates warn that this has already resulted in a number of false arrests, as the software pings back incorrect vehicle data in connection to serious crime.
That’s what happened to 23-year-old Lindsey Isaacs, a retail clerk living in Palm Coast, Florida. In October 2025, Florida Highway Patrol troopers threw Isaacs in jail for 13 days after Flock’s program erroneously tied her to a multicar crash on Interstate 4 that killed three people. It didn’t seem to matter that her black Dodge Durango lacked collision damage.
Isaacs recounted her experience before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September, tearing up as she testified that the false charge had “forever changed the trajectory of” her life.
“I did not know if I would ever get out of jail,” she said. “At my lowest point, I did not want to be alive.”
Reem Suleiman, the senior campaign director of the digital rights advocacy group Fight for the Future, told The New Republic that it’s not uncommon for officers to put “misplaced trust into this technology.” Suleiman emphasized that officers need to independently verify identities flagged in surveillance data (just as they were required to do before the introduction of the technology) as opposed to utilizing it “on autopilot.” Otherwise, their negligence puts the public in the crosshairs, Suleiman said.
ALPRs are not the only form of surveillance technology. Other methods include using drones, social media data, and concealed cameras (such as speed trap devices hidden in traffic lights). Nor is Flock Safety the only company marketing a national network tying these components together. Others include Axon Fusus, which connects all the aforementioned technologies—as well as private CCTV cameras—into one monitoring hub. Companies such as Motorola Solutions have provided similar offerings to the government for years.
But Flock cameras have become a volatile symbol of this emerging digital dragnet. People across the country have taken to vigilantism, striking the cameras down to free themselves from the company’s watch, though these cases—perhaps unsurprisingly, considering the technology involved—often result in arrests.
“Given how these systems are used in practice, I want to emphasize that this is a technology that indiscriminately collects photos, exact location information, and much more about every passing vehicle, 24/7, 365,” said Lisa Femia, a senior staff attorney on the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s civil liberties team. “There is no set of guardrails or regulations that can completely eliminate the risk of that.” In other words, even if the strictest possible guardrails were put in place, they would only offer a deterrent, or perhaps a retroactive punishment. As long as the system exists, people will use it—and, as we have seen, they will likely abuse it.
Federal statutes appear to be the best approach to controlling this emerging national surveillance network, and there’s some evidence that the local fights have caught the attention of Congress. In mid-October, Representative Rashida Tlaib introduced the Get the Flock Out of Our Communities Act, a bill that, if passed, would strip federal funding away from all mass surveillance technologies.
But actually enacting such a law seems unlikely, as it would effectively require bipartisan support to defund the Department of Homeland Security, which has invested billions of dollars in national surveillance technologies since 9/11.
In the absence of that, several of the anti-surveillance advocates I spoke with support outright bans against the cameras, arguing that separating the eyes of the surveillance network would be the fastest way to distance the public from Flock’s broad apparatus.
Hundreds of cities, counties, and institutions across the country have already been successful at doing so. A running record maintained by Secure Justice has logged at least 490 actions limiting Flock across 38 states. The movement is still on the rise: More contract terminations occurred in just August and September than the cumulative total since November 2024, when the tracker was created.
Which is exactly what happened in New Hanover. And yet, months later, several of the cameras are still operational.
As it turned out, the board’s vote canceled only part of the county’s contract with Flock, decommissioning 28 of 36 cameras in the region, according to a copy of a letter sent to Flock Safety by local officials obtained by the Port City Daily. Meanwhile, Flock-licensed surveillance tech in three of the county’s towns—Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, and Kure Beach—remained untouched, due to individual contracts between Flock Safety and the smaller municipalities.
“This fight is really about democracy,” said Vogel. “This is about community members coming together and saying, ‘The community I want to live in does not have cameras in every corner.’” In New Hanover and in many other places across the country, that fight is still going on.