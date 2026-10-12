Transcript: Trump’s Two Choices in Iran

Saunders: Not that much better.

Bacon: Not that much better. Fair enough. He’s trying to give a grand speech. That’s what I’m trying to get at, the idea is to say something grand, but I’m not sure if he’s saying anything particularly interesting. Is he saying anything interesting?

Saunders: No, he’s basically doing the same thing that Vance did at the Munich Security Conference. Vance is doing it the first year, and then Rubio did it at the Munich Security Conference this past year, 2026. It already feels like 10 years, right?

Bacon: This has been a long two years.

Saunders: And Rubio’s speech at Munich got a slightly warmer reception, because it was viewed as a recommitment to Europe in some way. But it was still a weird speech. And this one, it’s just, what was the point of it, right? Other than for him to be able to give a grand speech that features mostly himself.

And servitude to whom, right? It’s one thing to give a speech to say, “We are fighting...” Lots of presidents and secretaries of state have given speeches that are exploiting some historical—think of Reagan at Pointe du Hoc, right? The boys at Pointe du Hoc.

Stirring oratory, and it’s really about a fight between good and evil. But the evil there is the Nazis, and by extension the Soviet Union, which is clearly an adversary of the US. Who is he talking about other than immigrants?

Bacon: I think he’s talking about Muslims coming to Europe. That’s the obvious part. But they’re not really a threat.

Saunders: They are not a regime.

Bacon: They’re not a regime that’s going to take power.

Saunders: That’s what I was going to say, exactly. And so the idea, it’s such an ugly image, and doesn’t resonate with any diplomatic priority of the United States other than the Trump administration’s priority to put this at the beginning of their national security strategy, right? Whatever happened to countering China?

Maybe that’s not your priority, but that has been the priority. Whatever happened to countering Russia, helping Ukraine stay sovereign? It’s just, why this, why now? It’s ugly. And it’s not as though Europe doesn’t realize that it has—you can believe that Europe is not adequately controlling its borders.

Bacon: Which a lot of European leaders on the far left and the center and the far right all think already.

Saunders: Exactly. And you can think that the southern border in the US is a problem that isn’t solved yet without wanting to see ICE shooting people in New York, as they did last night. So it’s just not clear what the point of this is. Europe is well aware of its immigration issue. And so I have to conclude it’s a way of outbidding on ugliness.

Bacon: Interesting. I mostly do domestic politics, and that’s not really your focus, but I’m curious, what’s your sense of—if the midterms go the way we think they are going to, which is the Democrats could win a lot of House seats, maybe win the Senate, and anyway it looks like there’s a rejection of Trump by the electorate. That’s what it looks like we’re headed for.

We can discuss the details of that, but I think the polls suggest we’re going to have a rejection of Trump. How does that affect anything we’ve talked about? Broadly or specifically, are there any foreign policy changes you think result from the electorate? Because Trump doesn’t have to abide by the election, doesn’t have to do anything about it, but do you think it might change anything?

Saunders: First, I think Greenland is going to be very happy that it concluded this deal before the midterms, because the thing that I really worry about is a cornered Trump lashing out, right? Traditionally, late in the second term, lame ducks go for foreign policy. They want a legacy thing.

Trump has swung so many times at that pitch already, that what’s left? He isn’t going to be able to buy Greenland and add it to the US territory. He hasn’t defeated Iran, and isn’t going to. Or at least not on terms that we would accept as legitimate, at a cost that’s acceptable. He apparently wanted to do another grand deal with Kim Jong Un, and Kim Jong Un ghosted him. So I don’t know. And he already has his photo op from that.

So if you look around the world at the big legacy foreign policy projects that he could spend his energy on, and the advantages of the presidency on, which are still massive, it’s hard to tell. And so what’s left is, if he’s under investigation, even with the pardon power and all of that, if he feels like—animals are dangerous when they’re cornered, or humans are dangerous when they’re cornered. So what could he do when cornered? He could do something non-nuclear but heavily escalatory in Iran.

Bacon: That’s not great.

Saunders: Cuba is the other one.

Bacon: Those are the—

Saunders: So I see the midterms as only—Trump is a high variance presidency, right? On any given day, the range of things that may happen is just very wide. But a Democratic Congress after these midterms, under the global conditions right now, widens it even more. Nothing would surprise me. Maybe he will undo the Greenland deal. He undoes deals all the time. Wouldn’t surprise me. It seems less likely to me than some other things.

Bacon: And will the Republican Party take any lessons from this, non-Trump? I guess we’ve already answered the question in some ways, because Rubio giving the same speech JD Vance did, the “fuck the rest of the world” speech, would suggest that we’re not changing there either.

Saunders: Yeah. I think you answered your own question with that one. But I think Bill Clinton tried to solve Middle East peace at Wye River. He apparently wanted to go to Pyongyang himself, and neither of those things came to fruition, but there was a lot of activity at Wye River.

Bacon: The Iran deal happened with Obama in the last couple years.

Saunders: Yeah. And I’m having—maybe ending the Korean War. But he’s had opportunities to do that already, and it’s not clear what leverage he has there. I don’t know. Maybe he’ll just pull a rabbit out of a hat.

Nothing would surprise me, but to me, Iran and Cuba seem the most likely, just because that’s where we have assets in place that would be available, right?

Bacon: I’ll finish on, what are you working on, anything you want to tell people about, or are you writing anything that we should look at?

Saunders: I’m going to write with Dan Drezner a piece basically about what will happen after the midterms, for Foreign Affairs, hopefully. Not sure exactly when that will happen.

But yeah, I’m working on a bunch of things. Working on some stuff about Europe’s reaction and what’s rational about it and what’s not, in terms of defense spending. And starting a new project trying to think through what is the blob, what isn’t the blob.

Bacon: The blob, for people who don’t know, is the bipartisan foreign policy establishment. That word also has a non-meaning, but yeah, similar.

Saunders: Yes, exactly. And it’s bandied about in ways that are just imprecise, and so trying to—

Bacon: Yeah, imprecise is what I’m trying to say.

Saunders: Yeah. So trying to understand—

Bacon: The blob is the Ben Rhodes term, right?

Saunders: That’s what it came from originally. It’s Ben Rhodes’s term. Yes. But lots of people have used it, or some variant. And there’s real backlash against it, and there’s cost. The apparent elite impunity, that’s a real phenomenon.

But I think you also have to understand why we have such a thing as an establishment. What is that? And might it have a place in a democratic society, paradoxically?

Bacon: Wait, the people who do foreign policy at Brookings and then come in and out of government, is that the idea, they’re the blob?

Saunders: It’s more like the revolving door, right? The soft landings, which in the extreme can look like giving a job to somebody who started a war. But there’s lots and lots of people below that who—

Bacon: Who might just be experts in their field, in country X.

Saunders: And once you start a war, you obviously don’t want—there’s people who work on civilian harm, there’s people who work on lots of dimensions of the war that you would like to be handled expertly, right? Even if you opposed it in the first place. So I would call it more like an elite ecosystem.

And we can think about—to me, everything is trade-offs, right? Fine, imagine a world where you get rid of the entire establishment. That has costs too, right? Would you ever get people going back in, investing their expertise, and devoting a career in government if they didn’t have a safe place to land, and they were in fear of prosecution and all that, right? So it’s lowering the stakes of democratic politics for foreign policy officials, to be in a democracy and take risks and handle issues like foreign policy that are pretty tough.

Bacon: I know you’ve written about elites, but your work is not necessarily in defense of elites. Your work is almost to understand elites more, in a more sophisticated—we’re in this anti-elite culture, and that’s bipartisan across the world, in the US, racially. And I think your work, my perception is, is not necessarily to say elites are great, but to say maybe we should understand the elites and their own thinking more precisely.

Saunders: Yeah, and also career incentives, right? You have to be able to make a living. There’s nothing wrong with a career incentive, or even partisan. Take members of Congress. Everybody’s always talking about members of Congress playing politics with national security, right, for their own political gain. Isn’t that what we want them to do?

Part of the problem we have right now, and I have written about this in a Foreign Affairs piece, we need more politics in our foreign policy. The problem we have right now is there’s no incentive to have expertise that pays politically, right? It has to pay politically for you to be seen as an authoritative voice on foreign policy who has a foreign policy position that isn’t necessarily reflexively with your party. It used to be that you could be a Sam Nunn, right?

Bacon: Oh, I see what you’re saying. I get it.

Saunders: Anything nuclear had to go through Sam Nunn in the late part of the Cold War. And it meant that sometimes he was with the Democratic president, sometimes he wasn’t, and Jimmy Carter and the SALT II Treaty is an example.

The real thing I’m working on is trying to think about what comes after, right? How do we think about elites and expertise, which we all on some level reflexively dislike, but I think of it as, we can’t live with them and we can’t live without them, right?

Bacon: Those words are so different, because I blanked when you said it, because I was like, I don’t necessarily like elites, but I like expertise. But those things are obviously tied together.

Saunders: They’re related. And it’s uncomfortable to think about, but we do have a different kind of elite running the Pentagon right now, but it’s not an experienced elite with expertise that you need to run the Pentagon. And we’re witnessing in real time the costs of that, right?

So you can say that the blob, or make arguments about how they got us here—I would definitely say in my work that elite politics has costs, right? In my book, elites do sometimes make it easier to go to war, but they also are a source of accountability. And if you take them away, or take away their ability to hold each other and the president accountable, you’ve really lost something.

And I think that’s the big difference between Trump 1 and Trump 2. Jim Mattis, John Kelly, trying to think who else. The sort of, quote unquote, “adults in the room” from Trump 1. In some tellings they’re part of the blob, and so they deserve some of the blame for the things that happened that brought us Trump. On the other hand, they showed what elite constraint really can be.

They stopped Trump from doing a lot of his most extreme impulses. And so now we see a completely unconstrained Trump, because there’s no blob—I don’t like the term blob, because I think it’s imprecise, but just as a shortcut. There are no establishment figures. None. Bessent is maybe the closest, and he even has seemed to—The Wall Street Journal had all this reporting this week.

So I think a lot about, it’s trade-offs, right? Nothing is all good or all bad, right? Except the Nazis. But in a democracy, you have trade-offs. If you want to delegate something that’s specialized, requires expertise, diverse expertise, different countries, different issues.

It’s not just one kind of expertise, right? Like bond market expertise. You need a group of people who feels like they can earn a living and respect the alternation of power, and go in and out, and feel that is a viable path within the democratic system.

Bacon: So that might be a—I should talk to Ben Rhodes. I’m guessing on the career path of foreign policy, this might be a place of disagreement. I agree with you that I’m in a career, I think careers matter, I get that. But I do think the critique has become that the revolving door is bad, and that term itself has become fraught, because to me, working at Brookings and then working for the government is different than working for a defense contractor.

But I can see where you gain expertise from the defense contractor too. It’s not necessarily inherently immoral, and the contractor might pay more. People have to pay their bills, and so on.

But I do think it’d be more precise—because Ben Rhodes himself is working at some kind of foreign policy organization to earn income, or maybe he does the podcast. I don’t know. But inevitably, I think the point is, you do have to have a job where you’re not in government, and the question is probably, are you in government to therefore get a job outside of government?

Saunders: It’s a longer conversation. He has pointed out, I think rightfully, and this is the part where I don’t defend—elites make all kinds of mistakes, and they introduce all kinds of—my book’s conclusion is that basically we have a hawkish bias in our foreign policy because of elites, which is more or less what he’s saying, right?

But it’s trade-offs, right? The issue is, OK, so what do you want to do about it? You could just get rid of all the elites, and we’re witnessing that. Doesn’t seem that great right now.

Bacon: How do we rebuild the—

Saunders: Yeah, what is an ecosystem where—political science is basically about what costs are you willing to tolerate. Tolerating some mistakes, which may have been genuine, like they tried really hard and they just got it wrong. Robert Jervis, who’s the most famous scholar of decision-making ever, had a lot of sympathy for policymakers, because they’re dealing with difficult things under fog of information and war and so forth, right?

They may just make a bad call. They may not be biased. They just may make a bad call and get unlucky. How do you set up a system of accountability that can hold people accountable for really egregious failures that they should have seen coming, versus giving people the space to make decisions under highly uncertain conditions?

Bacon: But the context here is 2024, right? Joe Biden ran a foreign policy on Gaza a lot of people don’t think was effective and ended up not working quite well. And so what do you do with the implementers of that policy? I’m not saying you feel that way, but some people feel that. I think that’s the conversation we need to have right here.

Saunders: Yeah. I think it’s also just thinking about the complete hollowing out of foreign policy expertise in the government right now.

Bacon: In the government right now. In Trump.

Saunders: Yeah. And how do we think about rebuilding it in a way that doesn’t demonize expertise? Because demonizing expertise is part of what’s gotten us here. In addition to the failures of elites, demonizing expertise is a big problem, right?

Bacon: Although is the blob critique slightly different? I don’t think Ben Rhodes debates—he wants USAID to come back in some form.

Saunders: Yes, of course. But they’re related in a way that is often not acknowledged by blob critics. They’re only highlighting one piece of it. So I’m trying to put the whole thing into trade-offs.

Bacon: Oh, I see. Anytime we’re talking about the blob, in some ways—that’s why we use the establishment as sort of blanche, because I don’t know that word can become—like, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund is surely a part of the civil rights establishment. There’s no way—they’ve been established for a long time. But I would never criticize them, because they, to me, are defending poor African Americans in the South’s ability to vote. I’m trying to take the issue aside here.

Saunders: Or even think of the political parties’ infrastructure, like the RNC and the DNC, which at the moment are just totally hollowed out entities. Julia Azari has said strong partisanship and weak parties, and nobody likes the RNC. You want the opposite. But the absence of a strong RNC is what got Trump the nomination in 2016, because there was no coordination.

Bacon: And it means that Elon Musk has more power in political parties than the actual parties do.

Saunders: Yes. So elites stepping in and having a strong role, that has upsides and downsides. And I think we have had a sclerotic establishment in foreign policy. I think some of the critiques about just defending the status quo reflexively are right, and that’s a function of the system having gotten out of whack. But that’s very different from saying we shouldn’t have an ecosystem at all. No blob-like ecosystem at all.

Bacon: So what the blob should look like is probably not what you should headline with either.

Saunders: Or what’s the system? And it’s also not only a function of what the people inside the blob believe. A lot of the debate is about the substance, which is important.

Bacon: Yes, of course.

Saunders: Liberal internationalism, is that the thing that got us where we are? Or is it a militaristic mindset? And then there’s debate about that, right? But on some level, I just want to abstract away from all of that, because it’s not clear to me that just injecting some different ideas is going to work without some structural thinking about the benefits of the system. What counts as going too far in establishment reform and accountability, right?

And we think about this in tons of other contexts in our democracy, right? Just the justice system, like how much, what the line for prosecuting people is. Which of course tolerates a certain amount of tax evasion, or whatever the issue is. So it’s not as though we can’t do this as a society.

We just don’t think of—this is the first thinking about foreign policy in this democratic society kind of way. If you think that it contributed to how we got here, then we should think very seriously about the costs and benefits of that system and how to reform it, and not just say we need some new thinking, right? New thinking is a dime a dozen.

Bacon: Yeah. The challenge is, and this is why I respect you for doing this, there’s not a lot of people who are in a place to suggest anything other than, elites, the blob, the establishment are bad. Because if you’re running for office, or even you on a TV show, or you on a podcast, if you want to become famous, defending any elite even a little bit is not in your incentive structure right now.

Saunders: And I’m not defending elites.

Bacon: I’m not saying you are. You’re creating more nuance.

Saunders: This is pretty abstract institutional reform kind of stuff, but that’s the business we’re in, political scientists. That’s why it’s helpful to be able to take a step back and think about, what are the things about this that could be destabilizing if you went too far, right? And I think we actually have the answer to that.

We are witnessing a massive global shock. Things we don’t talk about: the Iran war has completely upended British politics, right? Because they don’t have any fiscal space anymore to solve their extremely difficult—they just got a new prime minister, because the previous one didn’t have a vision. This one has a vision. He can’t do anything because of the Iran war.

So we are witnessing the cost of just wholesale getting rid of expertise and experience as an input into decision-making. That’s clearly too far. Where is the optimal—

Bacon: There’s a lot of people I talk to about this, because to me the presidential campaign is a time for people to bring out ideas. So I want one of the 90 southern candidates we have who are Democrats to run on, “I’m going to rebuild the government.” But my worry is they’ve all been told cost of living, affordability. You’ll sound elite if you mention the word democracy. All you can say is gas prices and grocery prices, and I think that’s not the—

Next year should be, like, I’m hoping people like you have influence.

Saunders: No, I don’t have any influence, even within my own house.

Bacon: I hope they’re reading things other than—the government making the country more affordable broadly is actually very challenging. It is not necessarily the only thing the government should be doing, and rebuilding our foreign policy and our government capacity is a really big thing, and I’m hoping some candidates talk about that.

But I think their consultants are going to be telling them voters only care about jobs and gas, and I think that’s dismissive of voters, who I think do care about more than just that.

Saunders: Yeah. The only thing I would say is, as terrible as some of this destruction has been, it’s one thing to talk about it at a point like 2016 when all those institutions were still intact, right? It’s really hard to reform an institution except under conditions of crisis, or when it’s been destroyed.

Bacon: And now we have both.

Saunders: And now we have both, or one or the other depending on the issue. Like, USAID has been burned to the ground. And so if you believe we need to have new foreign aid, this is the time to think about the trade-offs of how you rebuild it. But I have no influence. All I can do is the incremental, “All right, your idea for how to reform this, here’s where it sits on the trade-offs. Are you willing to tolerate this cost or that?”

It’s about choosing which cost. There’s never a perfect solution to these problems, right? Giving countries foreign aid will always have some perverse effects on its economy and incentives of its politicians. So do you just not want to give foreign aid? You design a system that has features, and they’re imperfect, and this is politics, right?

Bacon: All right. Good to see you. Thanks for joining me.

Saunders: Take care. Thank you so much.

Bacon: Bye-bye.