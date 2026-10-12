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Trump’s Two Choices in Iran

Trump’s Iran policy has almost no way of succeeding, says Columbia University political scientist Elizabeth Saunders.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Donald Trump’s choices in Iran remain “humiliation or escalation,” says Elizabeth Saunders, a Columbia University professor who studies U.S. foreign policy. In the latest edition of Right Now, Saunders argues that little has changed strategically since the start of the U.S.’s conflict with Iran. It’s still not clear how the U.S. can force a regime change or any other major shift by Iran, unless Trump launches a super-aggressive attack, which he does not seem inclined to do. Saunders also discusses the new security agreement between the U.S, Denmark and Greenland, the first round of the presidential elections in Brazil, and the major foreign policy address Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered last week in Greece.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

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Video, Right Now, Politics, Donald Trump, Iran