As Progressives Prosper, Centrist Democrats Are Moving the Goalposts

Electability, once broadly understood as winning in swing states, is being redefined on the fly. The new arguments are that progressive candidates have to win by as much as or more than centrist candidates and in actual red states. According to center-left commentators, 2026 is such an anti-Republican year that virtually any Democrat can win a swing state. So those wins should be downplayed. Centrists say that Democrats might lose in 2028 or in future elections, when the political environment is less favorable, if they could conclude from this year that progressive candidates can win in tough states.

We should ignore this redefinition and those pushing it. Why? First of all, it’s rooted in a flawed analysis of this year’s elections. Elite centrists are emphasizing the comfortable margins by which Roy Cooper of North Carolina and Ossoff of Georgia lead in their Senate races, compared to the smaller advantages for El-Sayed and Jackson. Maine and Michigan are generally more Democratic-leaning than Georgia and North Carolina, and yet the more centrist candidates (Cooper and Ossoff) are doing better. Isn’t that a clear case that centrism works better in swing states, as the center-left pundits argue?

Of course not. Ideology isn’t the only factor in these races—and probably not the most important. Ossoff is an incumbent, which usually adds a few points to a candidate’s numbers. Cooper is essentially an incumbent too, having been elected attorney general and then governor in North Carolina repeatedly. Jackson and El-Sayed have never held statewide office, and the former is running against a strong longtime incumbent in Republican Susan Collins. The entire Democratic Party has been united behind Cooper’s and Ossoff’s campaigns the entire cycle. In contrast, Jackson only became the Senate nominee in Maine after Graham Platner stepped aside. El-Sayed had to run in a very intense primary where millions of dollars in negative ads were run against him. Even after he won the primary, prominent Democrats in Michigan and nationally kept criticizing him.