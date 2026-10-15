Transcript: The Blue Wave Is Coming to the States As Well

Nuttycombe: Exactly. The reason this race is tied is because there was a brutal Republican primary, millions of dollars spent.

Bacon: Millions of dollars spent in a state legislative primary?

Nuttycombe: Yes. Gambling money, a lot of gambling money in that. Or gambling, gaming, whatever you want to call it.

So the incumbent is a normative conservative who got a primary from the MAGA right. And she only won re-election by six points in that primary, so it was very divisive, a lot of money spent hitting her. And so the conservative base is pissed off with her. So the independent is pulling a lot of Republican support.

And what’s interesting is, this was my favorite cross tab of the year, where we ask in all of our polls since we’ve done Wisconsin how people rate themselves ideologically, going from far right to Democratic socialist on a scale of one to 10, right? Where are you on a one to 10? And of all—so there’s center right, conservative, very conservative, extremely conservative, and far right for the right of center on this, right?

And the group where the independent is pulling best is with the far right. She’s getting a third of the far right vote. So it’s a really fascinating race, but that has changed the calculus of the Pennsylvania State Senate.

So that is the big thing this year, that pretty much the overall odds of a Democratic trifecta or whether it’s a divided government is a toss-up overall, when you include the odds in the governor race and the State House. So that’s going to be the thing. We have these Pennsylvania polls coming out tomorrow in three State Senate districts. All three of them are follow-up polls. And we will see.

The Democrats just need to gain two State Senate seats in order to have a tie, which would be broken by the lieutenant governor, although that’s not a very strong majority. I think with how the State Senate works is that they can’t—I forget what they can’t pass, but I think it’s revenue or something, or taxes. I don’t remember.

There’s some quirks like that that are on the state legislative level. But yeah. So Pennsylvania, toss-up on whether it’s a divided government or not. It’s all up to the State Senate, and we have those polls coming out tomorrow.

Perry Bacon: So one story is potentially a lot of Democratic trifectas being created. That’s one big story. The other story is about potentially Republicans losing trifectas. So you say in Iowa, that’s 93 percent chance—that’s essentially that Rob Sand is going to win the governorship. That’s the story there?

Nuttycombe: That combined—yeah, I would say mostly that.

Bacon: Ohio, you have 76 percent. Is that also mostly about Amy Acton as well?

Nuttycombe: Yeah.

Bacon: And then Georgia, 56 percent. That jumped out at me a little bit. I don’t perceive Keisha Lance Bottoms having much of a chance, but you do?

Nuttycombe: Yeah. So here’s the thing with Georgia this year. I think it has some of the worst polling in the country. Also with those odds, you have that slight chance that the Democrats could flip the Georgia House. But that’s extremely correlated with the governor result.

So polling overall in Georgia is only about—and this is for all polling throughout the year, keyword there—maybe like what, a point and a half at most, or maybe just a point to the left of 2024 in their recall. And that’s very unlikely to happen this year. And the other thing is, that’s the average throughout the year.

If I recall correctly, the average poll in Georgia, for at least those that asked about the governor race, is in line with 2024, or maybe actually a little bit to the right of 2024. The most ridiculous poll of Georgia is Mr. Big Data Polls’ poll, which I want to say was like 3.4 points to the right of 2024.

Bacon: Let me stop you there. I guess what I’m getting at might be, we do have a bunch of polls showing Ossoff running five to eight points ahead of his opponent, and it would make sense if Bottoms is not an incumbent, so she’s less popular. That makes sense.

There’s also the perception that she’s being outspent by a lot. So that’s why it would make sense to me that she lost, even if the polling was pretty good in an environment like that, because there might be candidate-specific factors here. Is that wrong?

Nuttycombe: Yeah. Ossoff is going to win by double digits. And the question is by what margin he wins by double digits. And I don’t think there’s enough ticket splitting typically in Georgia for that. What was the difference in 2022?

Bacon: So Warnock is like at 51, and Abrams is like 47, I think. Something like that.

Nuttycombe: Yeah. I think there was maybe an eight-point difference in 2022, maybe eight and a half on the high end. So Jackson would need more ticket splitting than what Kemp got as an incumbent.

And I don’t really buy that, especially the first day of early voting in Georgia, which, I don’t know, it’s one day, right? But the electorate looks like it’s going to be, in VoteHub’s estimate, three points to the left of 2024, or three point whatever. I don’t remember if it would round to four or not.

But yeah, the thing in Georgia is that the recalls in the polling in August and September through current—which are the only polls that have had that one to two-point Jackson lead, right—are just too conservative compared to what the actual Georgia electorate is going to look like this year.

We have a poll in Georgia that was done in July that I think was, on the recall and everything, probably too liberal. I think we had it being nine points to the left. When you look at Echelon, you look at Fox, I think they were five or six points to the left in recall of 2024. That would track, I think, with that. But those polls were in the spring, and those were similar to ours in what Bottoms led by, albeit, of course, maybe one or two points less, but still within—

Bacon: So this data here is like Brian Kemp in 2022 was at 53 percent and Stacey Abrams was 46 percent, so a seven-point win for the Republicans in that race. And then for Senate, Warnock was at 51 and Herschel Walker was at 49, so a two-point win for the Democrats. So just as a context, there wasn’t a ton of ticket splitting, but there appeared to be some.

Nuttycombe: Yeah. But the thing is, if Ossoff is at nine right now in the average, in polling that is definitely shooting conservative, he’s going to win by somewhere between 10 and 15 points. Is there enough ticket splitting?

Bacon: I’ll believe that when I see it, but anyway, in Georgia. But I get the point. The polling is what it is.

OK, so let’s move to Texas, where you have only a 34 percent chance the Democrats will break the trifecta. Talk about that. Does that mean the governor’s race in your guys’ view is probably leans Abbott?

Nuttycombe: Yeah. This is another one where I think maybe we’re undershooting the Dem. I haven’t dug much into the Texas polling, but some of these polls are just—I think like Quantus, for example, but I haven’t dug much into Quantus, was definitely too conservative. The one that came out that had Paxton plus one.

No, here’s my thing, is that I don’t think a lot of people are looking at what these electorates looked like in 2018. I think this is the problem. A lot of people are looking at 2024 or 2022. We talk about demographics, we talk about partisanship and everything, and I think that’s going to be a problem in Texas.

So the only two polls that I think are actually in the ballpark in looking at what the Texas electorate is looking like this year was that YouGov something project, I think it was a university, that came out today, which had Hinojosa up like one, right? And the New York Times/Siena. Everything else is pretty conservative, and so Hinojosa has a very narrow lead in those.

So I don’t know. Right now, in our forecast, Abbott’s a little bit of a favorite. But I’ve seen those 30-some percent chances happen, like they did in 2016, right, with Silver’s forecast with Trump. I’ve seen that happen all the time, especially as someone who looks at 6,000 state legislative races every two years. But I would say I think Hinojosa wins right now.

Bacon: So I have not taken these possibilities that seriously. If Hinojosa and Bottoms won, I know they’re just governors, they’re just two of 50, but those would be wins that I think in a cultural, political sense—we’ve never had a Black woman governor.

Those would be big wins in a certain way, and I think surprise people if those both happen. Are you saying those are not necessarily going to happen, but realistic chances on election day?

Nuttycombe: Absolutely realistic chances. I think those are the most probable. I would be surprised if at least one of those two didn’t.

Bacon: I’d be surprised if one of them didn’t win. Wow, OK.

Nuttycombe: Yeah. Now obviously Bottoms is the more likely one, right? As the forecast has. So I think probably one of them wins at least. Which, I guess this is the equivalent, right? When you think about 2018, where, same races, right? Texas US Senate 2018, the Democrats came up short there, and they came up short in the governor race in Georgia.

But I guess you switch out US Senate this year for Texas with governor in Texas, in terms of what is looking like more of a toss-up race or something. Because Paxton looks like he’s going to lose by mid-single margins, or maybe he keeps it within five. I think there’s a good argument for that.

Bacon: So this is like 2018, but potentially bigger than 2018, is the overall picture here. And is that because Trump is more unpopular?

Nuttycombe: Yeah. Let’s think about 2018 here for a minute. Because I can’t wrap my head around anybody who’s at this point in the game—a couple months ago, sure, absolutely, right? But I would tell them why I think this year is going to be larger and worse for Republicans than 2018.

What did Republicans have in 2018? What did Trump have in 2018? They had a great economy, right? You would hear that all the time. What do they not have? They don’t have a great economy. The inflation report just came out, and inflation is up. Gas is up. Stock market not really growing as much as it was in Trump’s first term.

And also there’s no big—I don’t think it is vibes. When we think about 2018, remember how Kavanaugh, I think Kavanaugh really polarized the electorate. I think that whole Kavanaugh debacle helped Republicans in states like Indiana and Missouri. They’re already going to win North Dakota, sure. But they don’t really have anything right now. And yeah, Trump’s approval is what, 10 points worse at this point compared to 2018?

Bacon: Low 30s versus low 40s. Mid-30s to mid-40s, yeah.

Nuttycombe: Yeah. And then with independents, I think Trump’s approval is at minus 50 with independents, I saw, whereas it was like minus six in 2018. So I can’t really wrap my head around anybody who thinks that this will be a year that is anything less, in terms of generic ballot controlling for uncontested, like a D plus eight year.

I think that’s the conservative estimate. I think the scenario on the tail end would be something like plus 14 for the Dems. I don’t think that’s likely.

But personally, I’m in the boat that I think it’s going to be somewhere between 10 and 12. Virginia early vote would definitely imply something like 11 or 12, or maybe conservatively, if Virginia does just trend pretty leftward relative to the nation, probably 10. But the average is, what, almost rounding to nine. I think that kind of tracks if the undecideds, like they did in Virginia last year, just break in one direction.

Bacon: So last question. There’s been some conventional wisdom looking at state races a little bit, that when you get to the Senate races, the Dems aren’t doing great in New Hampshire or Minnesota, the Senate races themselves.

So this idea that maybe the blue wave is strong in red states and weaker in blue states. Is that what you’re seeing, or are you saying there’s a blue wave pretty much everywhere?

Nuttycombe: So New York, yes. New York, Oregon, yeah, absolutely right. Why? Because they hate their governors. I think this is the thing about governors. Also Rhode Island, right? I think there has not been a time in the 21st century where Americans have hated their governors more.

People can talk about Morning Consult, but Morning Consult, I’m sorry, is a garbage pollster when it comes to these approval ratings and everything. They always overshoot, and they’re always so rosy. I’m sorry, but who did they have? I think they only had Kotek’s disapproval at minus one. That dogged on, right?

There could be as many as half of governors across the nation who are underwater in approval. And some of these, yes, are blue state governors, and also probably some of them are, like, Abbott. And why is that? I don’t know, because usually people like their governors. Some of that is dependent on state.

So to your point on, oh, this is not happening in blue states, there’s some truth to that. But also Vermont, Phil Scott has pissed off a lot of people.

Bacon: Phil Scott’s a Republican, oddly, in Vermont, just for people to know.

Nuttycombe: He won by 50 points in 2020—

Bacon: Yes, he used to be very popular, yes.

Nuttycombe: And our poll has him up three. And so what Phil Scott did is, he did this education reform bill that he signed. There was a big red wave in Vermont in 2024, because people were pissed off with this Democratic super majority. So Democrats don’t have a super majority there, so Scott does have veto power.

But Scott put through this education reform bill that I think consolidates rural schools and whatnot. So rural schools are closing. A lot of the rurals are pissed off. I don’t know. I know I’ve got a green flannel on, but I don’t follow Vermont politics all that well.

But when UNH had Scott down—I still think Scott wins. We’re not going to do a follow-up poll. Hopefully someone will have a poll toward the end here. The undecideds in our poll do not look like they like Scott. That was the problem for him.

Some of these governors just have had their own missteps, like Scott. Although he’s a Republican in a blue state, right? Oregon is ungovernable, so they will always have an unpopular Democratic governor, in just the way that they have structured their state government, frankly.

Some of these governors I think have done it to themselves. So that begs the question, what does Josh Shapiro do right? Is it just that he’s at all these events where he’s cutting ribbons and whatnot? Because Josh Shapiro is going to win re-election by 20 to 25 points in Pennsylvania this year, which is crazy. So I don’t know.

So I still believe that there is some truth to all politics is local. I do think things are becoming more national, and of course you can see that extrapolated if you do correlations on how many seats Democrats gain on the state level with generic ballot environment. There’s absolutely truth to that.

But there is still truth to all politics is local. Phil Scott should not be in a competitive race this year. He’s put himself in a competitive race. Or that Pennsylvania State Senate district is only competitive because of that rural Republican primary.

And that’s what I like about state government, is just, the elections are far—and state government as a whole is far more interesting than Congress. They also get a lot more done.

Bacon: That’s a good place to end on. Chaz, tell people what State Navigate is and how they can follow you guys’ work.

Nuttycombe: Yeah. So State Navigate, we’re a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit organization. We do forecasting. We have district data for demographics, precinct-level maps. We only have some of this in some states, but we do have forecasts in every single state out now for state legislatures and governor races.

We also have campaign finance data in a lot of states, donor profiles, ideology of state legislators and how likely they were to vote for a bill or against a bill on the floor using DW-NOMINATE. We’ve got, man, I don’t know, aggregated news for states.

Bacon: Some of it’s free, some of it’s behind a paywall, right?

Nuttycombe: Yeah. Some is free, some is paywalled. So for example, we’ve got some interactives that are free, some that are paywalled. Like our Virginia early voting tracker is free. It is definitely our biggest traffic generator right now.

Bacon: Oh, that’s interesting.

Nuttycombe: So the best way to follow the early vote, which looks like it’s about three points bluer than the 2025 final result, which is crazy. So we’ve got a whole bunch of stuff, some free, some paywall. And so we are the website for state legislatures. We are the organization for state legislative data.

Bacon: OK. Chaz, thanks for joining me. Great to see you. Take care. Good luck.

Nuttycombe: Yep. Thank you for having me.

Bacon: Bye-bye.