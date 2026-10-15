The Blue Wave Could Reshape Politics in the South

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

The blue wave is so strong that State Navigate estimates Democrats will flip more than 400 state legislative seats across the country and win control of several state legislative houses and governorships. Currently, about 40 percent of Americans live in states where Democrats control the state legislature and the governor’s office, and about 40 percent of Americans live in Republican “trifecta states.” But State Navigate projects that Democratic gains will be so large that after November, only 30 percent of Americans will live in Republican-dominated states, compared to about 50 percent in Democratic ones. In the latest episode of Right Now, Chaz Nuttycombe, State Navigate’s executive director, breaks down his site’s projections. He says Democrats are likely to gain trifectas in Arizona, Michigan, and Minnesota and break up GOP trifectas in Georgia, Iowa, New Hampshire, and Ohio. Nuttycombe says that he expects Democrats will win the governor’s race in either Georgia or Texas and potentially both states. These electoral shifts could lead to massive policy changes, as TNR’s Perry Bacon explained in a recent piece.