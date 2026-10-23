He Had the Know-How to Fix His Tesla. But Telsa Told Him He Couldn’t.

Benoit’s professional background was in I.T., but this launched a new career in fixing electric cars, and he also runs a now 10-year-old YouTube channel with co-founder Carl Hewitt about his work, called Rich Rebuilds. He says nearly every electric vehicle company has responded the same way Tesla did. So his new career intersected quickly with the right-to-repair movement, which argues that companies shouldn’t be allowed to refuse access to the information and equipment people need to make repairs on the products they’ve purchased.

At least nine states have passed right-to-repair laws—most of them blue, along with Texas and Kansas—and every state has debated similar laws that would require at least some manufacturers to provide the tools people need to make repairs on their products. A federal bill is sitting in the House, waiting for potential consideration in the lame-duck session, but it’s unlikely to rise to the top of Congress’s long to-do list. For Benoit, though, this is about much more than just fixing cars. “This kind of encompasses a larger overarching theory that the corporations own what you have,” he said. “You don’t own anything. You just rent it.”

The right-to-repair movement started about the same time Benoit got involved, when mechanics, electronics geeks, farmers, homeowners, and others began noticing that their often-expensive appliances and equipment didn’t come with manuals they could refer to so that they could understand even the basics of a product’s build and operation, but relied increasingly on digital technology that they couldn’t access.