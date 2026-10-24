When the Term “Heat Wave” Is No Longer Enough

Drawing on interviews with dozens of scientists and researchers, Reuters defined a “heat storm” as an episode of “abnormally high temperatures” that lasts for at least five consecutive days and covers more than 1 percent of the earth’s surface, an area roughly the size of half of Canada. Whereas the planet averaged about five heat storms per year in the 1960s, the largest of which covered 6 percent of the planet and lasted for 46 days, the average today is 102 heat storms per year, the largest of which affected 85 percent of earth’s surface “and virtually every single human being living in 2023 and 2024.”

Heat storms, Tamman added in the video, are not only larger and stronger than heat waves, they “are also different in another way: They are cascading, where there is an endless series of storms, one after the other.” Indeed, for the last 18 years straight, “at least one heat storm has been roiling the planet, and often more than one,” according to a fresh analysis of global temperature data that Reuters conducted with the scientists.

Tamman, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2025 for an exposé on the global fentanyl trade and has covered climate change for years, was drawn to this project after having long been “frustrated by a disconnect between scientists and the public,” he wrote. It can be useful for scientists and policymakers to talk about the need to limit global warming to two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels, he acknowledged, but “what is an ordinary person to make of that? Not much.” Extreme heat, on the other hand, is something that ordinary people viscerally understand—and that nearly everyone on earth has now experienced. In recent months, global warming and the heat that follows has become even more visceral, bringing ever more extreme events like last summer’s glacier collapse in Nepal and the deaths of more than 35,000 people across Europe.