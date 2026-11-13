Did the Midterms Kill Climate Politics?

During the first years of the Biden administration, climate change was both a consistent White House talking point and treated primarily as an investment opportunity that would allow the United States to accomplish a range of goals for various factions within the Democratic Party: outcompete China in the twenty-first century’s most important growth industries; bring well-paid, potentially even unionized jobs back to deindustrialized areas, and thus win voters in critical swing states back for Democrats; rehabilitate the country’s global reputation after Trump; and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Debates still rage over how successfully the Inflation Reduction Act—the Biden era’s highest-profile legislative achievement—was at accomplishing these aims. A year after its passage, polls showed that seven in 10 Americans had heard only “a little” or “nothing” about it.

Whatever the next era of climate politics holds, it will likely revolve less around the United States becoming some sort of global climate champion and pledging to reach “net-zero” emissions by some point far off into the future. Given the sheer force of the climate disasters now regularly battering the U.S.—from heat waves to wildfires, floods, and droughts—it should probably also engage with climate change as a force that is actively upending life here rather than as a problem still primarily hurting poorer parts of the world. It is difficult, that is, to imagine an affordability agenda that ignores how soaring energy costs make monthly bills unaffordable in scorching summer heat; how the skyrocketing cost of home insurance is driving up housing costs; or how persistent droughts have driven the U.S. cattle herd down to its lowest levels in 75 years and sent beef prices soaring. Addressing these sorts of climate-induced cost-of-living concerns might also mean turning away from treating climate change as a distinct issue, and infusing it into a broader-based economic populism.

Will Lawrence—the Sunrise Movement co-founder who flipped his Michigan House seat last week—told The New York Times this week that climate is one of many “cascading crises” facing the country, on top of wars and rising costs: “Figuring out how to wrap that all up into one neat story is not easy for any of us.” His message, he added, was about security “in the sense of being able to look forward to the future and be secure at night knowing that we and our kids are going to be taken care of, that we’re going to be OK. Climate is as important to that as it’s ever been.”