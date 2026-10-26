Three Reasons Why Donald Trump Probably Wants the Republicans to Lose

Why? Three main reasons. First, he’s not on the ballot, so he doesn’t really care. In fact, not only does he not care—he’d rather see them lose if he’s not on the ballot, because his Brobdingnagian insecurity is such that he’ll say to anyone who’ll listen, “See? They can’t win without me.”

Second, there’s definitely a part of him that wants to see the Democrats regain control of Congress. He sees politics, indeed all of life, as mortal combat—just one giant you-know-what swinging contest. If the Democrats take power and come at him and his people with their questions and subpoenas, there’s a part of him that will actually like that. He’s at home in that embattled zone. He’s lived on that knife’s edge his entire adult life, daring those poor vendors who had the misfortune of doing business with him in Atlantic City to sue him and go take a number. Among the lessons he learned from Roy Cohn is this one: If you’re not at war with at least 10 enemies, you’re not really living.

Third—and this is the reason that should be most concerning to normal Americans—he wants Democrats to win because he wants to be able to accuse them, with of course no factual basis whatsoever, of cheating. On a deep and visceral level, nothing in the world gives this twisted man more pleasure than leveling completely false accusations against people he hates. If the elections go the Democrats’ way, in the House and especially in the Senate, he’ll carry on for days, for weeks, about voting machines that supposedly converted Ken Paxton votes into James Talarico votes, or about fictional reports of thousands of noncitizens voting for Abdul El-Sayed in Dearborn or countless undocumented (though he won’t use that word) “Somalians” (rest assured he will use that word) pulling the lever for Peggy Flanagan.