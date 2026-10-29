Democrats Have an Islamophobia Problem Too

But these center-left Democrats aren’t outright stating that they disagree with El-Sayed and Mamdani on Israel and can’t support them because of policy differences. That would violate the idea that the Democratic Party is a “big tent” of different views, a concept many centrist Democrats purport to agree with. Instead, the center-left demands Muslim politicians soft-pedal their views on issues particularly important to Muslim Americans—or have fellow Democrats hint that they have animus toward Jewish people. This approach turns policy disagreements into a vicious and unfounded character attack.

El-Sayed and Mamdani have repeatedly used the term genocide in regard to Israel, urged the U.S. to stop providing funding to Israeli’s military, and criticized the unequal, apartheid-like regime that Palestinians live under in Israel and the Palestinian Terrorities. Those positions are held by numerous human rights groups, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. They are also held by many Democratic voters.

And those stances are even more broadly held and important to American Muslims. There aren’t a ton of surveys of Muslim Americans, but the data we have suggest that El-Sayed and Mamdani are very much in the mainstream among their co-religionists. According to a 2024 Pew Research Center poll, among respondents who had an opinion on the issue, 87 percent of Muslim Americans felt Joe Biden favored Israelis too much in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. In the 2024 election, 35 percent of Muslim Americans said the war in Gaza was one of their top policy priorities, according to a postelection survey conducted by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding. Just 4 percent of Americans overall ranked the war in Gaza as so important.