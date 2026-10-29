Trump-Vivek Ad Ploy Backfires as GOPers Leak Humiliating Private Poll

After Vivek Ramaswamy ran that vile ad attacking Amy Acton in the Ohio gubernatorial race, Donald Trump aggressively defended it. That sent out a command to MAGA to get behind the ad. But now Republicans just leaked an internal poll to Axios showing that the ad is backfiring in humiliating fashion. According to the poll, the ad is making voters more likely to pick Acton over Ramaswamy rather than less. On top of that, Republicans also tell Axios they fear this could hurt the party in the Ohio Senate race too. That’s striking, because if Democrats win that contest, they’re a lot more likely to win the Senate. So Trump’s backing of this ad could end up helping to tip the Senate to Democrats. Oops! We talked to New Republic senior editor Alex Shephard, author of a good piece on the ad fiasco. We discuss how the backlash to the ad caught Trump-MAGA off guard, how this saga shows Trumpian politics to be running out of gas, and why the Senate map looks very promising for Democrats. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.