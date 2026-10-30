Transcript: America’s Authoritarian Era Won’t End Next Week

And even if, in the best case scenario, the Democrats win and they rehire all the lawyers from the Department of Justice, there will still be that fear that in four years, you’ll go through this whole process again. So this is a kind of long-term damage to our democracy that even if we’ll end competitive authoritarianism, go back to democracy, the damage will remain.

Bacon: So let me probe a little bit to ask, are we at a point where—you’ve used the term competitive authoritarian regime. But is it more precise to say we have a competitive authoritarian party right now, and then more of a democracy party, or a light democracy or whatever, and therefore we’re toggling between, if Biden is a small-D Democrat, Trump is a bit of an authoritarian, Pete Buttigieg is a Democrat, maybe President Rubio. Is that where we are now?

Way: Yeah. So basically, I think you have one of the two major parties in the United States is openly anti-democratic, and that’s the Republican Party. And I think what’s most likely in the medium term scenario is that you basically have a kind of unstable authoritarianism, where you have periods of apparently relatively soft competitive authoritarianism under Republicans, and more or less dysfunctional democracy under Democrats, right? And so I think this sort of oscillation is probably what we’ll see in the coming decades.