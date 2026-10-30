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America’s Authoritarian Era Won’t End Next Week

Democracy scholar Lucan Way argues that America remains under “competitive authoritarianism” with a weakened democracy even if there is a blue wave.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

President Trump has been so autocratic as president that America is probably understood to be not a full-fledged democracy but a competitive authoritarian regime, says Lucan Way, a political scientist at the University of Toronto. In the latest edition of Right Now, Way explains why Trump’s second term alarms democracy scholars even more than his first. Way argues that authoritarianism does not end if Democrats win back Congress next week and perhaps not even when Trump leaves office.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

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Video, Politics, Right Now, Democracy, Authoritarianism