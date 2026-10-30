America’s Authoritarian Era Won’t End Next Week

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

President Trump has been so autocratic as president that America is probably understood to be not a full-fledged democracy but a competitive authoritarian regime, says Lucan Way, a political scientist at the University of Toronto. In the latest edition of Right Now, Way explains why Trump’s second term alarms democracy scholars even more than his first. Way argues that authoritarianism does not end if Democrats win back Congress next week and perhaps not even when Trump leaves office.