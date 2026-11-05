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Do Americans Hate “The System” or Trump?

Elizabeth Wilkins and Hahrie Han say that voters have been frustrated with American government for decades and Democrats have a chance to be the party that addresses that.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

The Democrats won overwhelmingly in this week’s elections. What policy ideas and messages on the campaign trail got voters behind them? Which voters in particular? What role did activist groups and movements play? Elizabeth Wilkins, president and chief executive of Roosevelt Forward, and Hahrie Han, a political scientist at John Hopkins University, discussed these questions in the latest edition of Right Now. They both cast the results as voters rejecting the political system and the status quo more than embracing Democrats or repudiating Republican ideology. Wilkins says that Democrats in the states that the party controls should spend the next two years enacting policies that could be implemented by the next president. Han argues that liberals must create not only new policies but also new institutions where people connect with one another.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

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Video, Politics, Right Now, Election 2026