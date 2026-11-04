This Blue Wave Is the Beginning of the End for Trump

The optimistic take is that some of that chaos is the result of what amounts to political growing pains. Democrats have embraced new candidates and new positions. They are figuring out how to move with an electorate that is rapidly evolving on a host of issues, from the support of Israel to trans rights. But the larger takeaway from the midterms is that voters were willing to back practically anyone with a (D) next to their name. If the party is still figuring out precisely where it stands on thorny issues, there is time to figure that out. Right now, the Democratic tent is as large as it has been in a generation.

Democrats will soon have a national stage to debate where the party should stand on key issues—not only because they will take control of the House and almost certainly the Senate, but because the jockeying for the party’s presidential nomination will begin very shortly. For the first time since 2008, there is not a clear establishment-backed candidate waiting in the wings—unless you count Kamala Harris, who lost badly to Trump and may not run again (she shouldn’t).

Meanwhile, the Republicans will be doing something even harder: figuring out who they are without Trump. And they will have to do that while Trump is still around. On the one hand, he’s a lame-duck president who may spend the rest of his time in office raving about men’s asses and his interior decorating projects. On the other hand, Trump is a megalomaniac with a deep fear of irrelevance, so he will do whatever he can to strengthen his grip on the Republican Party and try to influence where it goes after he’s whisked away from his brand-new helipad for the final time.