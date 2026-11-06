Trump’s Vaunted Multiracial Coalition Is Dead

None of these writers could have anticipated that Trump would start a war with Iran that spiked gas prices. That obviously hurt him badly with all voters, including those of color. But it was fairly obvious that the results in 2024 among voters of color (and Americans overall) were in part driven by inflation during Joe Biden’s presidency and by anti-incumbency sentiment. So Democrats would likely rebound among voters of color in 2026 and perhaps in the future. And it wasn’t hard to anticipate Latino voters being turned off by Trump’s immigration policies once he enacted them in office.

I suspect these pundits and other experts will either cite Iran and gas prices as the explanation for their narrative being wrong or argue that the Democrats “moved to the center” to better appeal to voters of color. Or they might say, wait until 2028, when one Democrat has to win the presidency.

But the reason I’m harping on how wrong their analyses look 18 months later is because it reflects broader problems in how U.S. politics is covered. Even in 2024, at the height of GOP success with voters of color, minority voters weren’t the ones putting Trump and Republicans in power. Trump won the white vote nationally by 16 percentage points in 2024, while losing among African Americans (by 73), Asians (by 23), and Latinos (11). Cohn highlighting Democrats’ “major problems” with nonwhite voters but not whites creates a misleading picture of the electorate.