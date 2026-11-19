From a strictly materialist perspective, this makes perfect sense. Renters in high-cost cities badly want their rents to go down, and legalizing more housing construction can make this happen. The interests of the homeowner class are a little more complicated. Upzonings can raise the value of their land, but more housing construction overall will slow the extraordinary, multidecade price surge that has enriched so many homeowners in high-demand areas. And building rental housing in those neighborhoods will break the homeowner monopoly on high-quality local amenities such as schools and parks.

But class doesn’t perfectly map onto the YIMBY-NIMBY divide. There are plenty of homeowners who are committed YIMBYs, and plenty of renters who are resolutely opposed to housing construction in their neighborhoods. It would be too facile to suggest that such apostates don’t understand their own economic interests. The less condescending and more nuanced explanation is that mere pecuniary interest is not the only thing at stake in these fights. They are also about values and what we want our cities to be like.

This was made abundantly clear during the Los Angeles mayoral campaign. Bass and her supporters made much of the fact that Raman had “only” moved to the city in 2013, while Bass is a native. Similarly, during one of their debates, Bass warned that Raman’s supporters included the pro–bike lane lobby. Combine those attacks with Bass’s efforts to keep multifamily construction out of single-family neighborhoods, and her overall governing philosophy becomes clear: The City of Los Angeles must, to the maximum extent feasible, remain fixed in amber. Newcomers will be tolerated but not invited into the city’s leadership. Cars will remain the vehicle of first resort. The houses on your block will look exactly the same in 20 years as they do today, regardless of the social, economic, and environmental consequences of inaction.