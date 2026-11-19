Another current is moving beneath this year’s blue tsunami: a revolution in how American cities are governed. It has been building strength for years, but in November it finally reached Los Angeles, where two-term City Councilmember Nithya Raman deposed Mayor Karen Bass, a longtime fixture of the Democratic establishment; and Washington, D.C., where Janeese Lewis-George handily won the mayoral race. Come January, four major American cities—the other two being New York and Seattle—will be governed by socialists. What’s even more remarkable is that all four of them are YIMBYs too.
YIMBY, or “Yes in My Backyard,” refers to the political movement, now just a little more than a decade old, to ease the American housing affordability crisis by changing the rules that block home construction in areas with severe housing shortages. The movement is ideologically capacious: There are libertarian and conservative YIMBYs, and liberal and socialist YIMBYs. Left YIMBYs want to pair zoning and permitting reform with more muscular state interventions like stronger tenant protections, public funding for affordable housing development, and direct financial assistance to struggling renters. As the victories of Raman and Lewis-George demonstrate, the left YIMBYs are well on their way to becoming a dominant force—if not the dominant force—in American urban politics.
Not everyone on the left is happy about this. To many, “left YIMBY” is a contradiction in terms. After all, YIMBYs want to roll back some regulations on land use, and deregulation is a right-wing idea. Worse, YIMBYs want to roll back these regulations so that private developers will be able to build more housing and turn a profit by selling or renting it. To its critics on the left, YIMBYism thus smacks of free market, “trickle-down” neoliberalism. As Michael Friedrich has argued in The New Republic, “There’s no reason on earth to believe that the same real estate actors who have been speculating on land and price-gouging tenants since time immemorial can be counted on to provide safe and stable places for working people to live.”
But Friedrich and the other anti-YIMBYs of the left are losing the intra-coalitional argument. As Politico’s Liam Dillon observed earlier this year, “the left’s housing civil war is ending.” The left YIMBYs are the victors. Why, though, are America’s most prominent socialist mayors embracing private, for-profit housing production as part of the solution to the housing shortage? There’s a short answer and a long one.
The short answer is that the left YIMBYs are winning because they’re right and the anti-YIMBYs are wrong. Pro-housing land-use reforms in several American cities—Sacramento, Minneapolis, and Austin are among the standout examples—have demonstrably eased their local housing affordability crises. One recent study suggested that, when it comes to reducing poverty, the housing reforms in these cities may have had roughly the same effect as reinstituting the Child Tax Credit.
The growing body of evidence in favor of YIMBYism has persuaded a number of skeptics on the left, including the incoming D.C. mayor. In an April blog post for D.C.’s main pro-housing organization, Greater Greater Washington, Lewis-George wrote that she initially “wasn’t certain about the role private development should play in making housing more affordable,” but that “after reading the research myself and learning of the successes of other cities that’ve built more homes, I’ve embraced the fact that cities that build temper costs for renters and homeowners.” Similarly, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani sounds like a sincere convert when he espouses YIMBY ideas about relatively abstruse issues like staircase reform.
That’s the short answer. The longer answer is—appropriately enough, given that we’re talking about socialists—a story of class conflict. But it is not an orthodox Marxist story about labor and capital. In this case, the thing that defines one’s class position is not one’s relationship to the means of production but one’s relationship to real estate. YIMBYs are representing an emergent urban tenant class against the entrenched landowner class that has long dominated urban America. To borrow an expression from Marx himself, tenants—and in particular younger, downwardly mobile tenants—are coalescing into a “class for itself” with its own distinct politics.
Consider the electorates that have been propelling left YIMBYs to victory. Mamdani won New York’s 2025 mayoral primary thanks to his performance in neighborhoods where renters well outnumber homeowners. His opponent, disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo, swept the majority-homeowner neighborhoods. A similar finding holds in Los Angeles: Raman won majority-renter areas by double digits. In D.C., the strongest results for Lewis-George’s main Democratic primary opponent, Kenyan McDuffie, came from Ward 3, a relatively affluent area with a higher proportion of homeowners than the city as a whole (though Lewis-George trounced McDuffie in Ward 4, which has the highest concentration of homeowners in the city). And in Seattle, Mayor Katie Wilson’s main geographic stronghold is the Capitol Hill neighborhood, where renters far outnumber homeowners. Even where the YIMBY on the ballot is not a socialist, the pattern holds: In the race to take over Nancy Pelosi’s House district, NIMBY candidate Connie Chan dominated the homeowner-heavy West Side of San Francisco, while YIMBY candidate Scott Wiener tended to hold the places where renters are most numerous.
From a strictly materialist perspective, this makes perfect sense. Renters in high-cost cities badly want their rents to go down, and legalizing more housing construction can make this happen. The interests of the homeowner class are a little more complicated. Upzonings can raise the value of their land, but more housing construction overall will slow the extraordinary, multidecade price surge that has enriched so many homeowners in high-demand areas. And building rental housing in those neighborhoods will break the homeowner monopoly on high-quality local amenities such as schools and parks.
But class doesn’t perfectly map onto the YIMBY-NIMBY divide. There are plenty of homeowners who are committed YIMBYs, and plenty of renters who are resolutely opposed to housing construction in their neighborhoods. It would be too facile to suggest that such apostates don’t understand their own economic interests. The less condescending and more nuanced explanation is that mere pecuniary interest is not the only thing at stake in these fights. They are also about values and what we want our cities to be like.
This was made abundantly clear during the Los Angeles mayoral campaign. Bass and her supporters made much of the fact that Raman had “only” moved to the city in 2013, while Bass is a native. Similarly, during one of their debates, Bass warned that Raman’s supporters included the pro–bike lane lobby. Combine those attacks with Bass’s efforts to keep multifamily construction out of single-family neighborhoods, and her overall governing philosophy becomes clear: The City of Los Angeles must, to the maximum extent feasible, remain fixed in amber. Newcomers will be tolerated but not invited into the city’s leadership. Cars will remain the vehicle of first resort. The houses on your block will look exactly the same in 20 years as they do today, regardless of the social, economic, and environmental consequences of inaction.
Left YIMBYs take a different view. They welcome newcomers and reject the politics of reactionary nostalgia. Where NIMBYs want to hold onto the city’s imagined past, YIMBYs embrace cities not only for what they are but for what they can be.