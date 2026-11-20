Artificial Intimacy: Who We Become When We Talk to Machines by Sherry Turkle Buy on Bookshop

The words sounded wrong, full of sentimentality and clichés. Turkle knew perfectly well that nobody was speaking to her from beyond the grave, yet she could not take her eyes off the screen, and kept asking “Harriet” questions of the most personal, emotional nature, like, Why did you leave my father?



Few people could have been better prepared for this encounter. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology sociologist and clinical psychologist, Turkle is one of the foundational thinkers of digital life, having spent five decades researching how technology affects our understanding of ourselves. Marshall McLuhan studied how media reshape perception, and Neil Postman examined television’s consequences for public culture. Turkle’s medium has always been computers. She recognized unusually early that computers would reach further into their users’ inner lives, becoming mirrors of the mind. Much of today’s debate about social media and artificial intelligence still takes place within the territory she first mapped.

Her new book, Artificial Intimacy: Who We Become When We Talk to Machines, feels like the culmination of her life’s work. She has watched computers evolve from electronic toys into intimate confidants, acquiring the ability to speak, remember conversations, and simulate emotional understanding.