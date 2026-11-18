People hate AI. In a polarized United States, where vanishingly few issues unite public opinion, a majority of Americans thinks artificial intelligence sucks. Nearly 90 percent say they’re more concerned than excited about AI development, both in superintelligence and data center construction. Sixty-four percent think AI is developing too fast. A survey from Anthropic found that only 15 percent of Americans “trust AI companies to make decisions about how AI is developed and used.” Sixty-one percent of likely voters this September said they oppose the construction of new data centers. In March, an NBC News poll showed that AI was less popular than ICE. Massive protests featuring an improbably diverse cast of characters have risen up wherever data center projects threaten the land. Parent organizations across the country are working to get screens out of schools. One poll this fall found that 68 percent of Americans have used at least one AI tool, and 59 percent think it should be strictly regulated. Even among many AI users, it seems, there’s a feeling that this stuff needs to be controlled.
This is AI populism, and it’s going viral. The tech journalist Jasmine Sun sees it as a sprawling movement rooted in resistance to this top-down transformation of our economy and social fabric. It’s a worldview rooted in a lack of trust in arrogant institutions that have foisted this tech upon us at our jobs, in our schools, and in our neighborhoods against our will. Rooted as much in critiques of AI creep as it is in pure resentment, the movement is on the ascent.
There might not be a better duo to tackle AI populism in a big-ticket work of pop culture than Robert and Michelle King. For nearly 20 years, the Kings have been producing TV series that nimbly straddle the line between broadcast appeal and niche obsession. Their flagship series, The Good Wife, was the ultimate crossover—pulling huge network viewership numbers as well as praise and accolades from prestige TV gatekeepers. (It’s one of a very small number of network dramas to make The New York Times’ recent list of the best 100 TV series of the twenty-first century.) Their record since then has scaled up and down from boutique to big tent, with cult favorites Evil and The Good Fight streaming on Paramount+, and Elsbeth becoming a Thursday-night CBS blockbuster. Now, they have returned with Cupertino, a blue-sky procedural precision crafted for the vast, heterogeneous AI populist demographic. The central characters here are not tech CEO antiheroes, as in AMC’s The Audacity or HBO’s Mountainhead. Instead, the protagonists are a (relatively) likable, familiar type—a pair of renegade attorneys ready to ride into battle against murky corporations. Tech backlash has never been this snappy or this joyful.
Cupertino flips a hilarious and humanistic middle finger to our robot overlords. In the show’s first episode, we quickly meet Michael Price (Mike Colter) and Olivia Siffre (Rachel Keller), both of whom have just been let go by a fictional AI giant called S-Talk. Price, a high-end attorney, had been a founding partner of the firm, but he’s been fired on a false charge of leaking internal company information; Siffre, a first-year law school grad, has been fired after being sexually harassed by another of S-Talk’s founders. Two protagonists, freshly fucked by the AI barons. The two find each other and join forces to address the myriad injustices done upon them by their former employer. In the course of this quest, they realize how closely entangled (and invested) the Silicon Valley legal community is with that area’s corporate denizens—it’s impossible to fight back against these companies because everyone already kind of works for them.
So, exiled and enraged, Price and Siffre start their own firm, a boutique band of cast-offs who have the sole purpose of representing the exploited underclass of the AI industry, from former employees to artists whose intellectual property has been stolen. (They’re eventually joined by Christy [Ella Stiller], who signs on as an assistant and investigator after being fired from S-Talk herself.) Price frames it as a David versus Goliath situation in which the Davids also just happen to make boatloads of cash from the settlements these companies dole out to avoid going to court. This philosophical mix of cynicism and idealism—and the attendant moral conundrums that inevitably follow—are the show’s imaginative driving force.
Price, Siffre & Associates’ foes of course bring their own propulsive cynicism to the table. In the universe of Cupertino, the AI companies are powered by a mixture of greed, delusion, and genuine brilliance. At the tippy top of this hierarchy are the founders, the executives, and their energetic legal teams, pursuing market dominance at any cost. Their lawyers are slick and savvy operators, particularly Nichole Ferebee (a terrific Renée Elise Goldsberry), Michael’s ex, who alternately antagonizes and admires her old flame.
The founders, though, are mostly scuzzbags and morons. Some, like S-Talk’s leader, are hoodie-clad coders, awkward and breathtakingly arrogant, enjoying power they are not socially equipped to wield. They behave like entitled children, but their tantrums affect the whole world. Some, like the CEO of a drone company whose July 4 display accidentally killed a guy, are expensive-suited opportunists. They see the AI boom as a gold rush—they bend rules and pivot business strategies on a whim to exploit gaps in the market. They lack even the reckless optimism of the true believers. The valley is full of con men and men who have conned themselves.
Then, there’s everybody else. Cupertino’s heroic population of AI industry malcontents covers a broad swath of new archetypes: There’s the stoner coder being scapegoated by his corrupt company; the overqualified AI trainers being paid peanuts to refine a company’s raw product; the sick young woman at the mercy of an AI to determine whether she gets a liver transplant; the grieving mother whose son followed a chatbot’s instructions to kill his father and her husband; the people all over the world being paid to prompt new chatbot models to seem more human; and Olivia, who’s had her voice and personality plagiarized for a pornified AI personal assistant. The firm even briefly represents a client who may or may not be the very first artificial general intelligence, or AGI, and who wants to sue his creators to restore his safety guardrails. Even the AI hates these assholes.
Then, there’s Natalia Boutella (Busy Philipps), the ex-wife of a Silicon Valley magnate, who decides to fund Price and Siffre’s operation in order to get back at him. Natalia agrees to invest as a lark but soon declares herself a partner—she has a languishing law degree from the days before she was a socialite—and her presence serves to both distract and galvanize the fledgling firm. She sets up a punching bag for herself in the office and brings the same whimsy and pugnacity to cross-examinations.
The AI industry, in Cupertino, can look like a shining vision of technological utopianism, from all of the gorgeous glass and wood architecture to the picturesque vistas seen from the windows of nearly every office. But just beneath the surface is a vast and growing number of people, actual people, who have been harmed in ways both traditional and innovative by an industry that doesn’t care about them. Price and Siffre’s office space serves as a nice metaphor for this divide. The building was the massive unfinished headquarters of a start-up that went bankrupt before construction could be completed. The lawyers have a spectacularly gorgeous lobby, but, behind the curtain, it’s all concrete and exposed wiring. They’re building up their resistance brick by brick, office by office, within the abandoned husk of Silicon Valley ambition. It’s a bracing and bubbly understanding of AI populism, one that insists on counting the human cost of the race for artificial humanity. Mark Zuckerberg’s famous slogan used to be, “move fast and break things.” The industry is moving fast, and Cupertino is a punchy comedy about all the broken people left in its wake.
In a philosophically minded dispatch from the AI-skeptical Pro-Human Assembly headlined by both Bernie Sanders and Steve Bannon in September, the writer Becca Rothfeld sketched out the stakes of this debate and this movement. “Staving off the A.I. apocalypse,” she wrote, “can only matter if there is something, anything, worth preserving.”
Cupertino never loses sight of this something. In the show, interpersonal relationships are the irreducibly human thing that keeps everything else going: As much as its subject is AI populism, it is also—like all the Kings’ series—a surprisingly moving and sometimes sexy workplace drama. The chemistry among its performers, their ambivalent but energetic solidarity, is the show’s real center. At any moment, for instance, Colter, Goldsberry, and Philipps form either a steamy love triangle or two overlapping buddy comedy duos. In one episode, after celebrating a win, Natalia romantically propositions Michael. Michael replies that that’s not a good idea. “No, it’s not,” she says, “but I want it anyway.” For these characters, there’s a thin line between ethical fire and unregulated passion. It’s a compelling way to think about activism; it also makes for outstanding TV drama.
It’s not all sexual tension. Many episodes feature our principals drinking together after hours in the empty office, talking with hope and hunger about the task before them. Early in the season, Olivia, a devout Christian, holds off on toasting one of their wins with a $3,000 bottle of champagne boosted from a client’s private jet. But Christy prods her on. “This is an event, us corrupting her,” she says. “How is it?” Olivia replies, “Bitter.” They’ve all been disillusioned by an industry they’d trusted. To fight this corruption, they have to become corrupt themselves. But the stakes are clear. They’re aiming to stave off the apocalypse, and they know what’s worth preserving. Cheers!