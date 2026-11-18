People hate AI. In a polarized United States, where vanishingly few issues unite public opinion, a majority of Americans thinks artificial intelligence sucks. Nearly 90 percent say they’re more concerned than excited about AI development, both in superintelligence and data center construction. Sixty-four percent think AI is developing too fast. A survey from Anthropic found that only 15 percent of Americans “trust AI companies to make decisions about how AI is developed and used.” Sixty-one percent of likely voters this September said they oppose the construction of new data centers. In March, an NBC News poll showed that AI was less popular than ICE. Massive protests featuring an improbably diverse cast of characters have risen up wherever data center projects threaten the land. Parent organizations across the country are working to get screens out of schools. One poll this fall found that 68 percent of Americans have used at least one AI tool, and 59 percent think it should be strictly regulated. Even among many AI users, it seems, there’s a feeling that this stuff needs to be controlled.

This is AI populism, and it’s going viral. The tech journalist Jasmine Sun sees it as a sprawling movement rooted in resistance to this top-down transformation of our economy and social fabric. It’s a worldview rooted in a lack of trust in arrogant institutions that have foisted this tech upon us at our jobs, in our schools, and in our neighborhoods against our will. Rooted as much in critiques of AI creep as it is in pure resentment, the movement is on the ascent.

There might not be a better duo to tackle AI populism in a big-ticket work of pop culture than Robert and Michelle King. For nearly 20 years, the Kings have been producing TV series that nimbly straddle the line between broadcast appeal and niche obsession. Their flagship series, The Good Wife, was the ultimate crossover—pulling huge network viewership numbers as well as praise and accolades from prestige TV gatekeepers. (It’s one of a very small number of network dramas to make The New York Times’ recent list of the best 100 TV series of the twenty-first century.) Their record since then has scaled up and down from boutique to big tent, with cult favorites Evil and The Good Fight streaming on Paramount+, and Elsbeth becoming a Thursday-night CBS blockbuster. Now, they have returned with Cupertino, a blue-sky procedural precision crafted for the vast, heterogeneous AI populist demographic. The central characters here are not tech CEO antiheroes, as in AMC’s The Audacity or HBO’s Mountainhead. Instead, the protagonists are a (relatively) likable, familiar type—a pair of renegade attorneys ready to ride into battle against murky corporations. Tech backlash has never been this snappy or this joyful.

Cupertino flips a hilarious and humanistic middle finger to our robot overlords. In the show’s first episode, we quickly meet Michael Price (Mike Colter) and Olivia Siffre (Rachel Keller), both of whom have just been let go by a fictional AI giant called S-Talk. Price, a high-end attorney, had been a founding partner of the firm, but he’s been fired on a false charge of leaking internal company information; Siffre, a first-year law school grad, has been fired after being sexually harassed by another of S-Talk’s founders. Two protagonists, freshly fucked by the AI barons. The two find each other and join forces to address the myriad injustices done upon them by their former employer. In the course of this quest, they realize how closely entangled (and invested) the Silicon Valley legal community is with that area’s corporate denizens—it’s impossible to fight back against these companies because everyone already kind of works for them.

So, exiled and enraged, Price and Siffre start their own firm, a boutique band of cast-offs who have the sole purpose of representing the exploited underclass of the AI industry, from former employees to artists whose intellectual property has been stolen. (They’re eventually joined by Christy [Ella Stiller], who signs on as an assistant and investigator after being fired from S-Talk herself.) Price frames it as a David versus Goliath situation in which the Davids also just happen to make boatloads of cash from the settlements these companies dole out to avoid going to court. This philosophical mix of cynicism and idealism—and the attendant moral conundrums that inevitably follow—are the show’s imaginative driving force.