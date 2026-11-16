The Extraordinary Vision of Lee Krasner

But despite this, on second meeting, she fell in love with his art, and with him, deeply. They became each other’s primary artistic influences. By 1943, they were inseparable; in 1945, they were married. They moved from the city to the more peaceful hamlet of Springs, in East Hampton, Long Island, where they bought a wood-shingled old house on Fireplace Road. Pollock insisted on supporting both of them with sales of his own work, which were largely nonexistent. They had so little money that they got around on bicycles, and Pollock would dig with his toes on the beach to find clams for dinner. But they had a boat and a goat, a pet dog and a pet crow, and it was their most peaceful time together; they planted mimosa trees, gardened, canned, cooked (Krasner), baked pies (Pollock), and watched the light fade in the evenings.

In other ways, it was not idyllic, as Krasner had, artistically speaking, lost her way. When they had met, she was the self-assured, talented artist, he the upstart. But as Krasner’s contemporary Elaine de Kooning remarked, “it was almost as though Jackson took over something that Lee had had.” Krasner admitted as much: “When we began going together, my own work became irrelevant. He was the important thing. I couldn’t do enough for him.” Among the things she couldn’t do enough of: acting as his publicist and gallery agent; negotiating his first contract with Peggy Guggenheim’s influential gallery; mailing announcements and making publicity calls for his shows, which she would supervise, coordinate, and sometimes staff; caring for him in his habitual drunken binges and his periodic breakdowns; making excuses for both to colleagues; watching him flirt provocatively with other women; holding him during his tantrums, like a toddler, until he quieted. The one thing she wouldn’t do, which he could never forgive, was have a child. One, she told him—meaning him—was all she could handle.

Seeing Krasner’s work from this period is brutal, and it is one of the strengths of this show that the Met doesn’t shy away from that fact. For three years, she created and destroyed painting after painting, turning the canvas into a gray slab of layered paint and then scraping it off—while he thrived. Through two dark corner galleries, we see the contrast: Pollock pushes cubist figures and surrealist symbols to the edge in paintings like The Moon Woman (1942) and Guardians of the Secret (1943), besotted with color, as if Manhattan’s grids had broken open to trees, flowers, sea, sky. Eventually, he jumps off the cliff: Finally able to make large-scale work in the old barn on their property, in 1947 he creates his first drip-technique paintings. They appear, fantastically, to move of their own accord. The curators have placed the kinetic drip work Lucifer (1947) and the luminous Number 13A, 1948: Arabesque on adjacent corners, and standing between the two of them, the air nearly buzzes.