The Extraordinary Vision of Lee Krasner

In 1939, in a Greenwich Village studio on East Ninth Street, a determined young artist had a friend paint these lines from Arthur Rimbaud’s A Season in Hell across her wall:
To whom shall I hire myself out? What beast must I adore? What holy image is attacked? What hearts shall I break? What lie must I maintain? — In what blood tread?
Rimbaud’s poem is, in the words of Patti Smith, “the formula for the alchemical transformation of the soul.” The artist was Lee Krasner, and this was indeed her project: She believed that making art was the most honest and revolutionary of acts. If it took exhausting and breaking yourself, so be it.
Krasner is one-half of the two-artist show on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art through January, “Krasner and Pollock: Past Continuous,” a gloriously surprising and immensely moving exhibition that sets out to explore the creative partnership between Krasner and her husband, an artist you may have heard of named Jackson Pollock.
As critic Johanna Fateman admits in her catalog essay, the show’s setup is a perilous endeavor. It is perilous because it seems impossible—who can hold their own against Pollock’s shine?—and because it is overdetermined. Eclipsed by Pollock’s celebrity, Krasner has been alternately forgotten, written off as derivative of her husband, or—come the women’s liberation movement—seen as a tragic feminist figure blunted from making her best work by a drunken man-child. She refused all caricatures. In a questionnaire, Krasner was once asked to list the greatest sacrifice she ever made for her art. “I sacrificed nothing,” she wrote.
Under the sensitive curation of David Breslin and Brinda Kumar, “Krasner and Pollock” shows that she was right. More: It shows that she did indeed transform her soul—and all of modern art.
Lee Krasner was born Lena Krassner to an Orthodox Jewish family in Brownsville, Brooklyn, in 1908. Her family had come from the shtetl in Russia’s Pale of Settlement; her eldest siblings were born there. Her father told her fairy tales—“marvelous tales!”—which delighted her, with their dark forests, snow, and sleighs; her brother read her Maurice Maeterlinck, the Belgian symbolist, in translation. With this schooling in symbology, it’s no surprise that young Lena soon went to the library looking for the kinds of images she saw in her mind. Realizing that the Jewish morning prayer had separate endings for men and for women, she refused, anymore, to say it. As soon as she could, she left suburban Brooklyn for a series of art schools in Manhattan, moved to Greenwich Village, and rechristened herself “Lee.”
Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, Krasner moved through a series of art schools, worked for the WPA, organized with the new Depression-era Artists Union, became a Trotskyist as opposed to a Stalinist, broke up with a lover, and went looking for something more. In 1937, she began working with the legendary European teacher Hans Hofmann, whose strict and stark atelier helped bring so much of European modernism to hungry artists in the States. He was known for his rigor and his force—it was not uncommon for him to rip up and rearrange students’ work to illustrate a point. Hofmann’s comment on seeing Krasner’s work was, “This is so good, you would not know it was done by a woman.” Her skill is evident in the first gallery, showing her early work alongside Pollock’s: You can see how her rigorous classical training worked her through every style and into the cubism and surrealism coming out of Paris. She tried on everything, had a taste for the French, committed herself to abstract painting around 1937. Soon, she was considered to have the best eye for modern art in New York.
Jackson Pollock was born into a troubled family, with an ambitious and frustrated mother, and an alcoholic, socialist, withdrawn father, who—in an attempt to toughen sons he believed to be overmothered—forced all his boys to help as he castrated the family’s farm animals. Jackson, the sensitive and imaginative baby of the family, born in 1912, grew up into a rebellious, alcoholic teenager, alternately spoiled, bullied, and protected by his band of brothers.
He was a man for whom conventional masculinity was a puzzle. A sensitive child, he preferred to be the mama when he played house and kept his teddy bear on his bed long past when he thought he should. Yet growing up in the West, first in Wyoming, then Arizona and California, he was presented with a cowboy vision of manhood, one to which he fitfully tried to conform. In 1931, he went hitchhiking and train-hopping, riding the rails between Kansas and California with hoboes, just as self-consciously interested in American mythmaking as was his later spiritual brother Jack Kerouac. He returned to his family in Los Angeles a terrified physical wreck, having definitely been jailed and, according to his biographers Steven Naifeh and Gregory White Smith, likely been raped by predatory older men. Throughout his life, his friends talked of a Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde split in his personality: the shy, polite, fame-averse, sensitive man, and the raging wild drunk, hurling abuse and thick with bravado and misogynist charisma.
One of the extraordinary things about Pollock was his determination to express what tore at him. He was not, as his brothers Charles and Sande were, a natural artistic talent. As his biographers write, his classes with the regionalist painter Thomas Hart Benton at New York’s Art Students League in the early ’30s “revealed a lack of control over a pencil that at times verged on a physical disability.” As a classmate remembers, “Jack fought paint and brushes all the way.” The early sketches of his in the Met show reveal this—energy and ardent imagination, but a hand unable to represent what he so obviously saw, figures with the hard-to-draw faces and hands left unfinished.
Instead of working harder to learn his craft, Pollock threw tantrums in class, became borderline inarticulate, and expressed himself in weeklong suicidal binges in the Bowery. Drinking made him exceptionally cruel: He once threatened to chop a woman’s head off with an ax he held just above her, finally sinking it into his brother’s best painting on the wall behind.
Yet there was something about his lack of technique that became a kind of superpower: His work was all energy, all expression, uncontained. To fight your tools, after all, means you’re imparting the drama of force to the canvas. The curators have hung both Krasner’s and Pollock’s contributions to John Graham’s 1942 show “American and French Paintings” across from each other in a small room: In Krasner’s Blue Square (1940–1942), thick with impasto, you see a painting that is accomplished but dead; its artist still needs to slough off the traditions she has studied. Pollock’s Birth (1941), on the other hand, is roiling and arresting—full of eyes and totems, beaks and color. This was the painting that made Krasner fall in love with him.
The story Krasner and Pollock told is that, in late 1941, Krasner, hearing there was a painter she didn’t know hanging in Graham’s show with her, knocked on the door of his studio and demanded to see his work. The paintings of this shy, inarticulate man hit her as hard as had Picasso’s Guernica: “I was confronted with something ahead of me. I felt elation. My God, there it is.”
In fact, as Krasner later admitted, Pollock had approached her five years prior at one of the Artists Union dances, where he was notorious for causing drunken scenes and harassing women. He cut in on Krasner’s dancing partner, and drawing her close, asked, “Do you like to fuck?” When she felt him rubbing his erection against her leg like a dog, she slapped him across the face.
But despite this, on second meeting, she fell in love with his art, and with him, deeply. They became each other’s primary artistic influences. By 1943, they were inseparable; in 1945, they were married. They moved from the city to the more peaceful hamlet of Springs, in East Hampton, Long Island, where they bought a wood-shingled old house on Fireplace Road. Pollock insisted on supporting both of them with sales of his own work, which were largely nonexistent. They had so little money that they got around on bicycles, and Pollock would dig with his toes on the beach to find clams for dinner. But they had a boat and a goat, a pet dog and a pet crow, and it was their most peaceful time together; they planted mimosa trees, gardened, canned, cooked (Krasner), baked pies (Pollock), and watched the light fade in the evenings.
In other ways, it was not idyllic, as Krasner had, artistically speaking, lost her way. When they had met, she was the self-assured, talented artist, he the upstart. But as Krasner’s contemporary Elaine de Kooning remarked, “it was almost as though Jackson took over something that Lee had had.” Krasner admitted as much: “When we began going together, my own work became irrelevant. He was the important thing. I couldn’t do enough for him.” Among the things she couldn’t do enough of: acting as his publicist and gallery agent; negotiating his first contract with Peggy Guggenheim’s influential gallery; mailing announcements and making publicity calls for his shows, which she would supervise, coordinate, and sometimes staff; caring for him in his habitual drunken binges and his periodic breakdowns; making excuses for both to colleagues; watching him flirt provocatively with other women; holding him during his tantrums, like a toddler, until he quieted. The one thing she wouldn’t do, which he could never forgive, was have a child. One, she told him—meaning him—was all she could handle.
Seeing Krasner’s work from this period is brutal, and it is one of the strengths of this show that the Met doesn’t shy away from that fact. For three years, she created and destroyed painting after painting, turning the canvas into a gray slab of layered paint and then scraping it off—while he thrived. Through two dark corner galleries, we see the contrast: Pollock pushes cubist figures and surrealist symbols to the edge in paintings like The Moon Woman (1942) and Guardians of the Secret (1943), besotted with color, as if Manhattan’s grids had broken open to trees, flowers, sea, sky. Eventually, he jumps off the cliff: Finally able to make large-scale work in the old barn on their property, in 1947 he creates his first drip-technique paintings. They appear, fantastically, to move of their own accord. The curators have placed the kinetic drip work Lucifer (1947) and the luminous Number 13A, 1948: Arabesque on adjacent corners, and standing between the two of them, the air nearly buzzes.
Krasner literally clawed her way out of her gray slab period with Image Surfacing (1945), a shaky blue-and-red surrealist-tinged abstraction scored with deep scratch marks. From here, she moved into a phase known as her “Little Images” period, works from which are dutifully hung by the Met but are as boring as they sound—paintings cramped and confined, repetitive and patterned, as if she’s trying to work out a runic code. She tried her hand at Pollock’s drip technique in this period, but the show doesn’t even have to point out that these feel like caged versions of his: Seeing them side by side here is enough. The one bright spot is Krasner’s 1947 Mosaic Table, a project she began because it was too cold to paint upstairs in the small spare bedroom—a wagon wheel laid flat and inlaid with cement and a bright dynamic swirl of broken glass, coins, keys, and tiles, the only point of generative propulsion in all her work from these years.
The centerpiece of the show is a large, bright room with freestanding walls, so you can get as close to as many of the paintings as you like. We come, first, to those holding Pollock’s mature mural-size masterpieces, the famous works from 1950 to 1952. It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve seen a reproduction: In person, these massive works change you. My favorite is One: Number 31, 1950, a synaptic tangle of dun and gray, black and white, sage and bright green. I sat in front of it until, like those old Magic Eye optical illusions, it took on three dimensions, began to pulse, sprout like so many fungi, crackle like seared skin, swirl like seaweed in the tide, bright as the animating impulse of all life. The feeling was akin to floating and sinking both. This is it, I thought, unconsciously echoing Krasner. Pollock touched God. The world agreed: In 1949, Life magazine asked, “Is he the greatest living painter in the United States?”
The Pollock legend will tell you the costs of this greatness fell, like a Greek tragedy, onto him—his alcoholism, his demons. But in reality, the costs fell on Krasner. Isolated in Springs, she turned inward. The painter Grace Hartigan remembers visiting the couple: “I thought of them equally as artists but she was working against a barrier of ego…. She deliberately submerged her personality to his genius.” Krasner first painted in a cramped corner of the kitchen, moving upstairs to the spare bedroom when Pollock left it once the barn was fixed up. She rose before he did in order to paint and, as one of her friends remembered, was so habituated to his alcohol abuse, lack of control, and his tempers that “the slightest change in her husband’s mood could change her work.” When the success of her mosaic table brought her back to painting, Pollock’s enthusiastic encouragement was quickly replaced by a narcissist’s envy, and he began referring to her Little Images series as “Lee’s little painting.” At a 1948 dinner hosted by a prominent gallery owner celebrating a successful showing of Krasner’s work, Pollock drank to excess, insulted his hostess, destroyed the apartment’s costly antiques. The gallery never booked Krasner again.
1950 was the pinnacle of Pollock’s success, a famous “coming out” year for what was now called the New York School, or simply, abstract expressionism. It was also the year when, in the words of biographer Mary Gabriel, “As Pollock’s notoriety grew, Lee’s very existence had become eclipsed.” On Krasner’s side, this may have been a choice made in service to great art, but it was abusive and unabashedly manipulative on Pollock’s. In 1954, writer Patsy Southgate came to visit her new neighbors and found Krasner in “a state of collapse ... trapped in the house.” She couldn’t drive, though he could and did, in a flashy car he had bought with his earnings, despite their money worries. According to Southgate, “Jackson didn’t want her to [drive], but he had mobility. He would go off, he had his large studio, this person making delicious food, and pretty much what he wanted.” Southgate, appalled, taught Krasner how to drive.
Invigorated by this injection of new life outside of her home, Krasner, finally, stopped apologizing for her husband and began making work again—extraordinary work. The second half of the central gallery is devoted to eight large paintings, all from 1955, arranged in a kind of grove with four paintings encircling the viewer. They are vital, singing works, full of strong, dark verticals and moments of bright color. I stood in the middle and gave them the same attention I had paid to Pollock’s One: Number 31, 1950. Their effect is just as forceful but wholly different: I felt not erased into ether but somehow more powerfully myself, a necessary part of a larger whole. Staring at Milkweed (1955), with its careful layering, precision, and restrained exuberant touches of orange, I understood: The power of Pollock’s best work is that he accesses something immense but is unable to control it—it dissipates outward in those long strings of drip. His are paintings whose drama comes from seeing a weak vessel break apart. These works of Krasner’s, done when she was so ill with ulcerative colitis from the stress of tending him that she could barely walk up stairs, are paintings of a woman who has touched that same thing but been strong enough to channel it.
From 1953 onward, the tables had turned; Krasner was now, finally, doing significant work, having moved out from under her male influences—Matisse and Mondrian, Hofmann and Pollock. Pollock was stuck, drinking heavily, unable to work, terrified of fame, and, by early 1956, carrying on an open affair with a twentysomething (he was 44). He died that August as the worst version of himself—unable to paint and wildly drunk, Pollock took his mistress and her friend for a night ride, while they begged him, crying, to slow down. Only the mistress survived the crash. Reportedly, he laughed as the women screamed.
This show is centered around the idea of a creative partnership, thoughtfully figured by curators Breslin and Kumar in their introductory essay to the catalog as a “collage,” each piece its own, a relation of tension as well as correspondence—and a form that Krasner often worked with. In this view, asking who influenced whom, who was the greater artist, is superfluous.
For all that it’s easy to denigrate Pollock—which he deserves a hundredfold—it’s also true that, in brief and brilliant moments, he and Krasner together were greater than the sum of their parts. “Is this a painting?” Pollock would ask her, while she would incorporate scraps from his discarded works into her collages. They made each other possible, and an entanglement at once romantic, artistic, emotional, and intellectual between two brilliant creative minds is something that it takes a lifetime to parse, if ever. The stakes, and the costs, were high; the problem was, the costs were paid only by her.
Many things are true at once: It is true he nearly killed her; it is true she made him a celebrity (after he died, she quadrupled prices for his work). It is true her suffering allowed for his greatest work; it is true that he helped her move into important new artistic terrain. It is true that, when news of his death reached her in Paris, Krasner collapsed in grief and had to be restrained from the balcony; and it is also true that, after he died, she moved into his old studio in the barn and created huge and joyous, riotously colorful work.
The show closes largely with Krasner’s works from 1956 to 1977, and the later galleries are designed so that the viewer is pushed through a kind of maze with a revelation around each turn. Now that she no longer had to be the stable one, Krasner let go, exploring both her grief and the bright world that had rushed back to her—most notably, in The Seasons (1957), with its pomegranate shapes, its verdant abundance. Even her grief paintings, the “Night Journeys” made during a bout of insomnia, have soft curves, offset by a sharp gesture—a woman mourning, but who has not lost the world.
And that is what her late work is—an enchantment with the world, organic motifs and shapes, growing and taking root altogether. Late blooming, perhaps, this is an artist who has fought her way to her own garden and then painted the rich abundance she saw there. Rising Green (1972) is a perfect painting, and sees Krasner working like a poet—with restraint while suggesting motion, painted strips of green and magenta allowing the background to say even more in negative space. Everything from her life—all the craft and technique, the suffering and the inspiration, the struggle and the sloughing off, the layers of knowledge and of love—all of it is here, in this work.
When he was credited with having trained the celebrity, Jackson Pollock, Krasner’s old teacher Hans Hofmann replied that Pollock was not his student—Pollock was the student of his student. How right he was.
“Krasner and Pollock: Past Continuous” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, on view October 4, 2026–January 31, 2027