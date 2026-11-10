Leftists Weren’t the Only Ones Who Moderated In the Midterms

This is a good thing, of course. It should also cast some doubt on the idea that Democrats should never take up less popular positions or be responsive to the movements and organizations that advocate for them. While political consultants have tended to consider foreign policy a relatively niche and low-salience topic in recent years—i.e. something most voters don’t care about—U.S. support for Israel undergirded many of voters’ top concerns this election. The U.S. entered the war in Iran in no small part at the behest of Trump’s friends in the Israeli government; exit polling showed that 74 percent of voters considered the Iran War a crucial or major factor when voting for members of Congress last week. That illegal, destructive conflict is continuing to drive up fuel prices here, raising the cost to drive gas-powered cars; warm homes and businesses with heating oil; cool them with electrons generated in gas-fired power plants; and transport goods flown in from overseas via diesel trucks. Eighty-nine percent of voters considered the cost of living a crucial or major factor in their vote, per the same exit poll.

It wasn’t only the obviousness of Israel’s crimes in Gaza or the Trump administration’s recklessness that changed how growing numbers of politicians talk about this country’s relationship with Israel, however. Long before October 7, 2023, Palestinian organizers and Palestine solidarity movements around the world drew attention to the Israeli government’s genocidal policies and the U.S. government’s continued support for them. In making a stink about AIPAC and UDP election spending over the last several years, organizers and politicians that support Palestine in the U.S. made it politically toxic for even middle of the road Democrats to take money from those interest groups. That stigma freed candidates from having to embrace those groups’ now broadly unpopular positions in exchange for campaign contributions. This year’s midterms showed that Democrats can win while courting the ire of the groups that have—through campaign donations and lobbying—kept Democrats from questioning the United States’ unconditional support for Israeli government policy.

As they consider what to do with their majorities in the House and Senate—and how to deliver for voters angry about the rising cost of living—Democrats will necessarily have to push to end the war in Iran. That will put them at odds with AIPAC, decades of bipartisan foreign policy consensus, and the Israeli government itself. That such a conflict now feels possible is thanks in no small part to people and politicians that were willing to take up positions they believed in when they were much less popular.