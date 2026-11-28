The university as we know it is only a few hundred years old. Robes and lectures have been around since the Middle Ages, but it was only in the seventeenth century that German professors and ministers dreamed up written exams, promotion with tenure, and all the rest. It wasn’t until the nineteenth that the model encircled the world and came to seem inevitable. William Clark tells the story in his 2005 book, Academic Charisma and the Origins of the Research University. Over more than 650 surprisingly hilarious pages, he recounts the perverse paperwork and fragile egos that have come to define the modern university: Celebrities like Leibniz and Kant show up, but only for their backhanded letters of recommendation, obsequious funding requests, and other administrative tedium.
In March 2025, ten people, seemingly all leftist millennials and Gen-Zers, gathered on Zoom to discuss Clark’s book. The event was hosted by an unaccredited institution called the Mimbres School for the Humanities. Joy Shokeir, a teaching fellow at the school, brought up Charles Darwin. When the English naturalist was a young man, she said, he dropped out of medical school. Then he tried seminary school at Cambridge but gave up on that too. Clark’s book explains that life sciences like zoology weren’t absorbed into the university until the nineteenth century—which, Shokeir pointed out, explains why Darwin never indulged his obsession with bugs in academia. Instead, he leveraged his wealthy family’s connections to get onto a military surveying ship, the HMS Beagle, where his work began in earnest. The students at the reading group had come to Mimbres to make like Darwin: leave the university and find somewhere to study on their own terms.
The school’s leader and founder, Colin Drumm, logged on too. He wore a lichen-green Baja hoodie, hood up, red beard and hair protruding. Professors often blame administrators for their problems, he said, but the bigger issue is the professors themselves. “One theme in this book is that it’s been difficult for a long time to get the professors to do their jobs,” he said. “They are taking public pay, and they are not taking their responsibility seriously.” He portrayed the administrators’ mentality: “Well, if we can’t get the professors to do their jobs, we can fill up all their time doing surveillance stuff so at least they’re working for their money, right?” Drumm’s tone was halfway between humor and outrage. “That’s the institution we have!”
In copious posts on X, Drumm makes his case against professors in detail. They are “vain and pretentious and afraid of their own shadows.” They have every incentive to do bad work both as teachers and writers. They rush to publish the first idea that comes to mind. They are unduly deferent to the tastes and preferences of undergraduate students. Far from the radical ideologues imagined by the right, they “are cynical institutional careerists who believe in nothing.” “Part of the reason that the professors have become so stupid,” he wrote in April, “is that they are only really accountable to children and to one another. If they had to interact more regularly with thinking adults they would be less silly and useless, generally.”
I’m a university professor myself, teaching in the tiny philosophy program at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Is Drumm right that I haven’t been doing my job? Like my colleagues, I work hard. But even before I stumbled across the Mimbres School, I had started to worry that something was going sideways. It wasn’t just the usual suspects: the Trump administration’s never-ending assaults, the demographic cliff that is predicted to decimate enrollment, the race between students and professors to see who could use AI to shirk more of their responsibilities.
The scarier problem was that I couldn’t tell any more when I was adjusting to a new reality and when I was capitulating to it. I had developed an elaborate spiel about how philosophy classes would train my students to process complex information in a way that would gratify their future employers. I spent a lot of time guiding them on how they should and should not use AI. I started phasing out formal written assignments and adopting goofy, for-profit apps to spice up lessons. Meanwhile, I found myself spending less and less time on what a colleague calls “Doing the Thing”: slowly and carefully reading a lot of difficult books, discussing them, and then doing it again, thinking hard without knowing where it would lead. Humanities professors had been finding a variety of ways to sing the praises of Doing the Thing, but no one had a good plan to keep it alive.
When a student heard about my research, he told me about an online provocateur whose Ph.D. dissertation on a related topic had gone viral and who was making himself notorious on X. It was Drumm. Soon I tracked him down on leftist podcasts, where I found him arguing about Marxism and Modern Monetary Theory. I followed him to the Mimbres website, where I bought a subscription through the crowdfunding website Patreon, which for $30 a month gave me access to videos of classes and reading groups like the one on the seventeenth-century German university. I ended up visiting Drumm twice, first in 2025 as a “visiting scholar” and again this August, when I participated in the school’s first in-person symposium. In the mountain desert, near what Drumm calls the “physical campus” of the online school, I Did the Thing more than I had in a long time, learning about Greek economic history at the same time that I wondered whether my university job, whose contours had taken shape in the seventeenth century, might just dissolve in the twenty-first.
The Mimbres School’s growth has been steady, but by no means stratospheric. Drumm put together his first online seminar—applying the field of complexity theory to global history—around 2019, looking for ways to monetize his Facebook following. More ad hoc seminars followed in the feverish days of the Covid lockdown. The first course in Mimbres’s official archive, “Race and Finance From the Money View,” had 15 students. The school incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2023, and last year Drumm declared $126,371 in academic revenue, up 44 percent from the year before. With around 360 paying subscribers—there are five tiers of participation—Mimbres remains a small player in a sprawling industry of unaccredited “alt-ed” or “para-academic” universities.
That industry reflects Americans’ dramatically falling confidence in higher education. In July, Gallup released a poll reporting that after a brief uptick, the share of Americans who say they have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the university has fallen to 38 percent, near the lowest since Gallup started asking in 2015. Most of the press on academia’s dismal public image reflects the ascendant arguments of conservatives, free-speech crusaders, and the Trumpian right. Even self-flagellating internal discussions among academics often circle around the supposed dominance of leftist groupthink. If you’ve heard of the para-academic schools at all, you’ve probably heard about the conservative ones. In the media blitz announcing the opening of the University of Austin, co-founder Niall Ferguson wrote that “academic freedom dies in wokeness.” The school, whose co-founders also include journalist Bari Weiss and Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, immediately collected an enormous pot of donations from billionaires, which it used to offer free courses on Western great books and Christian-inflected science. Psychology professor turned self-help celebrity Jordan Peterson has a more down-market, fully online school of his own. Judging from the trailers, its video lectures are given by highly credentialed professors but also enhanced with AI-generated images: Plato with a cloudlike beard, a sad young man on the steps of a crumbling apartment building, the word “nihilism” floating in space, everything fine-tuned for students conditioned on algorithmic video.
Leftists have either been more reluctant to criticize the university or their voices haven’t been amplified as much. But they have stepped into the alt-academic arena too. The Brooklyn Institute for Social Research started in 2012 as a passion project by Columbia Ph.D.s, with classes in bars and church basements fueled by box wine and corn chips. Now BISR, as it’s known, offers dozens of online courses with titles like “The Palestinian Intellectual Tradition” and “Late Capitalist Architecture.” A 2023 article noted that the clientele, who pay $355 per four-week course, “skews white collar and college educated.” The school’s online boutique suggests the same, with its erudite but corny T-shirts and Valentine’s Day–card gift subscriptions.
Many if not most of the instructors at BISR, judging from their online bios, are from a less well-heeled demographic than their students. Though they mostly have Ph.D.s, they are part of a new precariat that cuts across the educational divide. They pick up gigs one at a time to supplement a patchwork of adjunct contracts and service jobs. The BISR website boasts that “as a labor-forward organization, 70 percent of all tuition fees go to supporting BISR faculty in their teaching and research endeavors.” As I learned from Xafsa Ciise, who has taught both at BISR and Mimbres, the catch at BISR is that instructors are paid per student enrolled (70 percent of course tuition). On this “eat what you kill” model, instructors only make real money when they recruit their own students—that is, they do much better when they are internet celebrities with an established following. (Ciise will be leaving Mimbres School this December, after finishing her current course.)
The students at Mimbres hail from at least 25 countries, but most are Americans. They are almost all in their twenties and thirties. The school is home for the sort of disaffected young people who abandoned the Democratic Party in droves in 2024. Many of Mimbres’s instructors have Ph.D.s, but more than a few abandoned grad school. They’re hustling for gigs just like their counterparts at BISR. Everyone seems to have flirted with Marxism or the Occupy movement. But they have cast that all aside as the exhausted politics of their parents and their professors.
Deborah Wang, an analytics engineer in Cincinnati, is one of four students to complete Mimbres’s most onerous offering, a Foundations Program that offers one-on-one feedback and culminates in an intensive final research paper. Wang ruefully recalls supporting Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary in 2016. She had completed a degree in Asian studies at Berkeley, where one professor took for granted what she calls a “State Department–inflected view on China.” The main question back then, she told me, was how and when China would finally adopt the perfected, American form of democracy. By the time Trump was in office, Wang had landed and then quit a job as a development coordinator fundraising at NPR. She then got a second degree, this one in engineering, in 2020. As she and her partner entered their thirties, they were politically adrift. “He would be YouTubing a lot of alt stuff, and I remember reacting not so great to some of it because it was quasi–Alex Jones curious,” she said. They were galvanized by protests against the oil pipeline being built at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. “Obama’s indifference at best was really, really disillusioning,” Wang said. Her online gaze turned to criticism of the Democratic Party from the left, and soon enough she encountered Drumm online.
Wang was drawn to Drumm’s persona—he was “very snarky and kind of mean,” she said affectionately—and in 2023, she signed up for a class at Mimbres, an introduction to Black studies and Afropessimism titled “What is Blackness?” At first, Wang was put off by the canonical authors circulating in the class and at the school: “All the fucking Aristotle, Plato, Schmitt, Hegel … I was in my naïveté very surprised how many Black scholars were into this stuff.… And then to my delight, what the Black scholars do is they completely decimate it.” One of Mimbres’s best rules, she said, “is that we do not respect books, and we do not love books—we read them adversarially.” This irreverent, even hostile style of study makes it easier to think openly. “We’re not a political party,” she told me. Of course, there are connections between politics and scholarship, but “you should not mistake yourself for doing politics when you write an essay.”
The Mimbres School is named after the valley in southwest New Mexico where Drumm is planning its physical campus. Before I left for my first visit, I uploaded a draft research paper on commerce and politics in ancient Greece; six faculty and five students gave excellent feedback over two hours on Zoom. Soon after I arrived, though, I found myself alone in the desert.
The campus,
such as it was, consisted of two small houses on a 52-acre property. I stayed
in one. My second day there, a brush fire spread over the hills a few miles
away. I retreated to Drumm’s small house 15 minutes away while the local fire
brigade casually got things under control. The rest of the time, the country
was very still. I occasionally spotted a deer, perhaps one of the “grey ghosts”
peculiar to the region, barely visible as it passed through tufts of grass.
When Drumm first showed me around, he pointed to the spaces where he envisioned
the bustling campus of the Mimbres School of the future. The first new building
would be for conferences and seminars, with a big table, a kitchen, and dorm
rooms. Later there would be an art room, a gym, a music studio. Eventually
there would be touch screens everywhere, providing constant access to the
school’s online offerings.
Every day, Ciise and Drumm met up with me to work. They brought their two dogs, former strays they rescued from around Silver City. Drumm read constantly and rapaciously, flipping back and forth on his laptop between PDFs of academic books, the Mimbres server, and X. I looked up from my own, slow progress and watched him squirm and scowl through seven hundred pages of philosophy that he hated. His feed populated with barbs and bon mots about the Stoic authors he would be covering for his course “Philosophy: Friend or Foe” (of course, the verdict was “foe”). Periodically, he disappeared into another room to teach a course or attend one by a colleague. Through the wall, I heard him come alive on Zoom for a session on a recent work of political philosophy, “an early contender for the worst book of the year.” He held forth, cracked wise, and invited questions, generous and even warm, perhaps in spite of himself.
I opened my books with the zeal of the born again. Over the past year, something awful had dawned on me. I was suffering from the professor’s version of an affliction that has sparked a lot of think pieces about our “post-literate era” and the “end of reading.” I still looked at written words for hours every day, but hardly any of it was reading anymore. I ran my eyes over the philosophical chestnuts I had assigned students for the week. I “kept up with the literature” in my field, honing rebuttals to anyone who might disagree with whatever ideas I hoped to publish soon. But I rarely turned a page without knowing in advance what I’d find and what I’d think of it.
The young people at Mimbres seemed to be immune to that. They introduced themselves on the school’s discussion board as software engineers, baristas, and graduate students. Some wrote about being trans, or about having autism or ADHD. They replied with the school’s favorite emoji, 🌱, the seedling, symbolizing growth and new ideas. Then, with remarkable seriousness of purpose, they showed up at six-week courses on Kant, early hominins, and the formation of Islam. They read hundreds of pages a week and then ponied up more money to upgrade their subscriptions and take on more readings. Mimbres impresses me in many ways, but the best thing about it is invisible: the unknowable hours of solemn study it generates, by students who have never experienced anything like it, who have despaired of finding it elsewhere, or who, like me, might otherwise have been on the cusp of forgetting that it matters.
In a faux-rustic bar on the outskirts of Silver City, Drumm and Ciise told me about the school’s roots in the prestigious and quirky Ph.D. program in history of consciousness at UC Santa Cruz. Before their arrival, a group of celebrity professors retired, including the biologist-philosopher Donna Haraway and the activist-intellectual Angela Davis. Not much later, another was fired for sexual harassment and assault. Over one Bloody Mary and then another, Drumm described the remaining faculty’s bitter fights about who would replace them, and how intra-left tensions of their hiring committee meetings seeped into the graduate seminars, turning students against each other. (The worst of modern academia’s inheritance from the German provinces was on full display.) Drumm recalls that almost all his professors disappointed him. “What happened in American academia in the twentieth century,” he told me later, was that boomer humanists read thoroughly and broadly and then fell under the influence of post-structuralism. “They destroyed the canon in their own minds and then didn’t teach it to their students. And what you then got was a succession of Gen X professors who had learned from their boomer professors that the canon had been destroyed, but who hadn’t read any of it.” When students protested an introductory course on the humanities at his undergraduate alma mater, Reed College, Drumm went online with a modest proposal: “to punish everybody” by making them read both the Western canon and the forgotten, suppressed literature of the global south.
Meanwhile, he and his classmates were peering over an economic and existential precipice. After the global financial crisis of 2008, it had become clear that few millennials would accede to anything like the homes, careers, and families their parents assumed as a birthright. Drumm’s initial reaction to the crisis was (“naturally enough,” he recalls in his dissertation) to form a reading group on Marx’s Capital. But gradually he gave up on Marxism too. He found a way forward, and the seed for his eventual school’s curriculum, in the work of his dissertation supervisor, the political philosopher Robert Meister. Meister’s research at the time focused on financial options: the contracts that give their holders the right but not the obligation to buy or sell something at a fixed price into the future. After economists developed mathematical tools to assess their value, options became popular for retail investors and essential to elites’ portfolios. They are strange assets, valuable even (or especially) when they are never exercised.
Meister argued that financial options were a key instrument for transmitting injustice across the generations, so that the dynasties of the rich persisted even as everything else changed rapidly. Not only were the world’s most powerful people buying market-traded options to hedge against risk; they also availed themselves of hidden, unofficial options like the Troubled Asset Relief Program created by Congress in 2008 to bail out banks during the Great Recession. Meister argued that the transformation extended far beyond Wall Street. Since the 1970s, he wrote, financial ways of thinking have saturated our lives. It’s not just that we have come to think in terms of “investing” in education, a career, or a vacation. More than that, people around the globe, from the most powerful to the most destitute, get to the end of the month by refinancing and by hedging one debt against another. Our very selves have in the past 50 years become “essentially, a strategy for creating and rehedging options in a world of ever-changing risk.” Like contemporary dancers, most of us are “never not falling down.”
For all the damage financialization had done, Meister argued, it needn’t be wholly negative. Scholars and activists on the left must, he argued, abandon yesterday’s platitudes about justice in favor of a newer approach informed by the strange logic of finance. They should fight to protect their ability to liquidate their investments and flee in the face of crisis. And they should find ways to exact a premium from the elite in exchange for the tacit protections afforded them by the system. In a Discord chat, a historian from the Mimbres community pointed out to me how distant this approach is from the mainstream left’s. While everyone else was “crying and vomiting about how bad ‘financialization’ is,” he wrote, Meister was saying, “No, you need to financialize metaphysics too to keep up.”
In his dissertation, Drumm applied this approach back to Shakespearian England, then further to the workings of the earliest medieval mints, and ultimately to the first coins minted out of electrum in Lydia in the eighth century BCE. He learned that the economy of the American South was fueled by mortgages; enslaved people, not land, were often the collateral. His educational project, as realized at Mimbres, became broad enough to unify what might otherwise seem a hopelessly scattered curriculum, from the history of double-entry bookkeeping to the anthropology of Papua New Guinea, from Roman monetary crises to agricultural strategies in the face of the Little Ice Age.
As the 2016 Democratic primaries came and went, Drumm’s Facebook posts about academia and Bernie Sanders started to attract a following. Meanwhile in Alabama, an anthropology student named Jules Delisle got pregnant, dropped out of her M.A. program, and moved to Alberta. Over the next few years, she found herself without Canadian work authorization or family except for her two young children. Even before the Covid-19 quarantines hit, she was isolated. “I was completely deprived of all human interaction other than my children for years,” she said. “I was tandem breastfeeding, right?” Posting under a series of pseudonyms, she encountered Drumm through online drift, like many of his other colleagues and students. Soon he suggested she lead an online seminar. And soon after that, she was co-founding a school with him and they were bickering over pedagogy. As the organization grew, they brought two new co-organizers on board. Both had freshly defended Ph.D. dissertations—one on African material culture, the other on medieval usury.
The Mimbres organizers joke frequently about the idea that Mimbres is a cult (a thought that also occurred unprompted to some of my colleagues when I told them in 2025 about the trip I was planning to New Mexico). But they’re trying hard to design an institution free not only from the pathologies of the university but also from pathological communities everywhere. “Colin and I don’t talk a lot about ourselves on purpose, so that we don’t drive parasocial attachment,” Delisle told me. “We are friends, and we are friendly, but I also want to cultivate in people a suspicion of strangers on the internet.”
I’m 47 years old. When I got my job, the adjunctification of the university was underway and the job market was contracting, but I managed to dodge both the financial crisis and the deeper collapse of job opportunities that would soon follow. The signature transformation of my life was more subtle: the disappearance of the ragged books and magazines from the coffee tables of my childhood and the colonization of everything by algorithmic fragments. The latter cast their spell on me, but incompletely.
To me the strangest thing about the Mimbres School, charming and off-putting by turns, is how it combines serious-minded scholarship with the foolishness of social media. In July 2025, Drumm struck gold with a viral post on X. In a since-deleted post, a toy store owner had recommended giving young people graphic novels to get them interested in reading: “A good bridge to real literature!” she wrote. “The best way to turn a student off of books forever is to try to trick them into thinking that reading is fun,” Drumm responded. “Reading is not fun, and if the only reason they are reading is for fun they will stop when they realize the truth.”
The post got 1.7 million views. Hundreds of people earnestly told him that he was missing out on one of life’s treasures, that he just needed to find the right book. At least five, less earnest, called him a “retard.” Drumm responded to many of them. Deep in the replies, he said what he really meant: that students would only make progress if they kept turning pages even when putting down the book would be easier; that studying history properly means looking squarely at such topics as genocide and slavery. But mostly he chummed the water, calling the commentators “infantile” and telling them to do their homework.
Back on the Mimbres server, Drumm was cheerful. “People do NOT care when you post about reading books online,” he wrote—there was “only a trickle of interest” in his many posts about economic history. “But post about how books are bad, and you’ll get a million views and two percent growth for the month.… Nobody in here is going to be shocked or disillusioned because I said reading wasn’t fun and then clowned on people, so there is only upside risk.… That is just how you build this business.”
In a history book on the Mediterranean beloved at the Mimbres School, there is an interesting point about pirates. Piracy and commerce, the authors write, “flourish in profound symbiosis.” On the one hand, Mediterranean pirates have always depended on the legal market. If it disappeared, whose ships would they raid? But on the other hand, the flourishing of piracy also opened up opportunities for aboveboard businesses. For example, inland merchants sometimes prospered when piracy scared customers away from the sea. And some pirates used the capital from their raids to become legitimate entrepreneurs.
Increasingly, the world of higher education embodies similar dynamics. On the one hand, it will be a long time before the para-academic schools can get anywhere without the flows of books, scholars, and disaffected young people cast off from old-fashioned universities. On the other hand, even at their most hostile, the alt-ed schools give a welcome option to some of our best students and to young, precarious scholars graduating from our classes. They also give traditional universities a new incentive. Drumm is right that countless forces are conspiring to make university classrooms worse. In my more hopeful moments, I wonder if competition with the para-academic schools could give us a reason to tack in a better direction.
But the lessons of their institution are not easily translatable to mine. A course I proposed recently was turned down by a committee of colleagues; among the reasons given was that it was “too reading-focused.” On the first day of a new semester, I told students a line I had cribbed from the Mimbres organizer Alirío Karina. You can assume that every book is trying to manipulate you, I said. Your job is to figure out how and for what reason. There was a glimmer of recognition and surprise—and perhaps gratitude—in some students’ eyes. But there was also some confusion. There is no question of leading freshmen in an undergraduate general education course through the sorts of intellectual byways that appeal to Mimbres’s community. What works for the idiosyncratic 25-year-olds in Drumm’s Zoom seminar room obviously won’t work for the 18-year-olds in mine.
Survival for the Mimbres School, meanwhile, depends on finance. Drumm told me he’d need $700,000 for a main building with a conference room. “We have half a mil,” he said, “and if we get to a mil we could really get started.” (“Who’s ‘we’?” I asked him. He replied, “My parents and me.”) For now, the Mimbres campus is also Drumm’s parents’ vacation home. There are colorful metal lizards on the walls and a family photograph from the 1990s showing a 10-year-old Colin smiling in a grassy field with his sister and parents. Drumm describes his mother and father as “Texas Democrats” and dodges direct questions about them. But they are in cheerful attendance at his lectures and events, and it is they who have the capital to invest in renovations. Drumm isn’t lying when he says that he has staked everything on Mimbres. He is fiercely committed to curricular independence and runs all his online operations on academic revenue, but in the background he has a hedge: the mom-and-dad put. Like the university—and like just about any institution or community that manages to persist—Mimbres depends on stores of wealth and power, on who has the option to do what. “My background gave me security against risk,” he told me. “I want to enable other people to take risks in ways I have been able to.”
This August, Mimbres held its first-ever in-person event, a symposium on slavery that Drumm scheduled in New Mexico’s monsoon season, when the country is at its most beautiful. In the call for submissions, he and the other organizers wrote that scholars of slavery have been misled by the idea—common to Marxists and mainstream economists alike—that slavery is exclusively about labor and production. The symposium would complicate the picture, showing how households “consolidate assets, manage reproduction and inheritance, secure political influence, and transmit wealth and authority across generations.” Rather than bringing finished papers, Drumm and the other organizers asked each “facilitator” to put 200 pages of reading on the table, intended for extensive collective discussion. Everyone who planned on showing up was instructed to read as much as they could, “and then a bit more.” I applied to lead a session on Plato.
Drumm and his fellow organizers had rented a New Mexico ranch for the symposium. There were 24 of us. The topic was desperately serious, and the national political climate was threatening (many of the participants taught courses in Black studies, a discipline now in free fall). But it was the best intellectual gathering I’ve attended. We stepped out into the desert to goggle at a tarantula that ambled past. We jumped and then laughed when a dust devil shattered a glass table outside. We ate excellent Afghan food prepared in the ranch’s kitchen. But mostly, surrounded by taxidermized deer heads, we Did the Thing. Drum did sneak online, of course, if only to describe the atmosphere on Discord: “everyone sitting in silence reading, quieter than the library.”
There was another, older professor in attendance: Susan Mattern, a classicist from the University of Georgia and the author of major books on Galen and the history of menopause, brand new to Mimbres. On her return home, she wrote, that “if civilization lasts another hundred years there’s a decent chance textbooks on intellectual history will have a chapter on this event.” Drumm was thinking in different terms. On the first day of the event, my flight had been delayed and I was the last to arrive. I walked into the ranch as he was wrapping up his opening remarks. We might as well admit it, he said: “This school is fake. No one in legitimate academia will be impressed that you were here. So let’s forget about the nonsense they do over there and get to work.”