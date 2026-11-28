I opened my books with the zeal of the born again. Over the past year, something awful had dawned on me. I was suffering from the professor’s version of an affliction that has sparked a lot of think pieces about our “post-literate era” and the “end of reading.” I still looked at written words for hours every day, but hardly any of it was reading anymore. I ran my eyes over the philosophical chestnuts I had assigned students for the week. I “kept up with the literature” in my field, honing rebuttals to anyone who might disagree with whatever ideas I hoped to publish soon. But I rarely turned a page without knowing in advance what I’d find and what I’d think of it.

The young people at Mimbres seemed to be immune to that. They introduced themselves on the school’s discussion board as software engineers, baristas, and graduate students. Some wrote about being trans, or about having autism or ADHD. They replied with the school’s favorite emoji, 🌱, the seedling, symbolizing growth and new ideas. Then, with remarkable seriousness of purpose, they showed up at six-week courses on Kant, early hominins, and the formation of Islam. They read hundreds of pages a week and then ponied up more money to upgrade their subscriptions and take on more readings. Mimbres impresses me in many ways, but the best thing about it is invisible: the unknowable hours of solemn study it generates, by students who have never experienced anything like it, who have despaired of finding it elsewhere, or who, like me, might otherwise have been on the cusp of forgetting that it matters.

In a faux-rustic bar on the outskirts of Silver City, Drumm and Ciise told me about the school’s roots in the prestigious and quirky Ph.D. program in history of consciousness at UC Santa Cruz. Before their arrival, a group of celebrity professors retired, including the biologist-philosopher Donna Haraway and the activist-intellectual Angela Davis. Not much later, another was fired for sexual harassment and assault. Over one Bloody Mary and then another, Drumm described the remaining faculty’s bitter fights about who would replace them, and how intra-left tensions of their hiring committee meetings seeped into the graduate seminars, turning students against each other. (The worst of modern academia’s inheritance from the German provinces was on full display.) Drumm recalls that almost all his professors disappointed him. “What happened in American academia in the twentieth century,” he told me later, was that boomer humanists read thoroughly and broadly and then fell under the influence of post-structuralism. “They destroyed the canon in their own minds and then didn’t teach it to their students. And what you then got was a succession of Gen X professors who had learned from their boomer professors that the canon had been destroyed, but who hadn’t read any of it.” When students protested an introductory course on the humanities at his undergraduate alma mater, Reed College, Drumm went online with a modest proposal: “to punish everybody” by making them read both the Western canon and the forgotten, suppressed literature of the global south.