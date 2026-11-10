MAGA Fury Erupts as Trump Blurts Out Damning Admission about GOP Loss

In an interview with CBS News, Donald Trump acknowledged that a big reason for the GOP electoral bloodbath was his mass deportations. In one sense, this is absurd, given his elevation of Stephen Miller as chief of staff. But in another sense, Trump did admit to things in the interview that are anathema to MAGA: That undocumented immigrants are good workers, and that Americans think immigration is good for our country. MAGA erupted wildly over this. One influencer raged that if Trump does amnesty, “I’m done.” Another insisted that this would be a “disaster.” Still another fumed: “WITHOUT DEPORTATIONS, OUR COUNTRY IS GONE.” We sorted through all this with political scientist Julia Azari, who’s been writing well on this election for the “Good Politics/Bad Politics” Substack. We discuss what Trump revealed about the MAGA coalition’s crackup, the deeper forces driving it, why JD Vance will struggle to knit it back together, and how Democrats can drive wedges deep into it going forward. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.