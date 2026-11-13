The Democrats’ First Move After Their Big Win? A Giveaway to Big Oil.

If you’re thinking this legislative assault on the environment sounds like it was pulled straight out of Project 2025, well, you’re right—and the authors of Project 2025 are strong supporters of the bill. BAAJA is also the top legislative priority of API, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips, and other fossil fuel giants. So no wonder climate advocates have been sounding the alarm—and not just progressive leaders like Bill McKibben, but moderate climate advocates like Jody Freeman, John Podesta, and Al Gore, who recently warned that “now is not the time to give the Trump administration freer rein to double down on fossil fuels—which is what President Trump would surely do.” This point is crucial: Trump will be implementing BAAJA if it passes, and he very clearly has no intention of allowing the “supercharge clean energy” side of the bargain to move forward. Indeed, just this week Trump reiterated that he is not going to approve any wind turbines, even if Democrats submit to his desire to “codify our America First Energy Agenda” by passing BAAJA.

Of course, Big Oil companies aren’t the only villains that want to see this Republican legislation pass. Big Tech is also all in, from Marc Andreessen’s tech venture firm to ITI, the trade association for OpenAI, Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Google, and other tech giants, which praised BAAJA as “essential to America’s ability to build, compete, and lead—especially in the AI era.” Advocates of BAAJA, including Trump, have tried to obscure this support by pointing to provisions in the legislation that would require data center developers to pay for the grid and transmission upgrades their projects require. But Americans have made overwhelmingly clear—not least through the massive victories they just handed to Democrats who pledged to support data center bans and moratoriums—that they don’t just want AI data centers to help pay for some of their own costs. More than anything, they want the ability to say “no” to these monstrosities coming into their communities. They want to be able to decide their own futures, rather than having Big Tech billionaires make those decisions for them.

BAAJA is a direct response to this democratic backlash. AI corporations want to cut the public out of these decision-making processes, and BAAJA is laser-focused on overcoming the two most important roadblocks the public can use to check the explosion of Big Tech’s data center build-out: permitting and easy access to fossil gas. (Abigail Dillen, the president of Earthjustice, recently explained exactly how BAAJA enables “the dirtiest version of the data center build-out to move even faster.”)