The Real Reason Chris Van Hollen’s Challenge to Schumer Is a Big Deal

This week, Brian Beutler and I published a long TNR piece on exactly this topic. The threshold issue, we argued, is as follows. It’s nice that Democrats are vowing aggressive oversight and accountability efforts. But what will they be willing to do when Trump and his co-conspirators contemptuously decline cooperation with congressional demands, by throwing subpoenas in the garbage, laughing at letters requesting information and documents, and possibly even refusing to appear at hearings?

How will Democrats respond at that point? As Beutler and I argued, the most potent recourse might be a willingness to aggressively wield the power of the purse as a weapon, by, say, being willing to defund parts of agencies that refuse to comply with legitimate oversight demands. Will Democrats be willing to do this? That’s the critical question. It will help decide—far more than boilerplate promises of “accountability” will—how successful Democratic efforts to stop Trump’s corruption and lawlessness will actually prove to be.

On that topic, Van Hollen’s interview with MS NOW’s Psaki—which was otherwise good and illuminating—didn’t shed much light. Indeed, it raised some causes for concern.