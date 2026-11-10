Trump Has a Secret Plan to Evade Accountability. Will Dems Defeat It?

Also in this bucket: private-sector actors who abetted Trump’s corruption. Multiple Democrats privately told us that they will be looking for creative ways to bring oversight to bear on entities—law firms, media companies, universities—that capitulated to pressure to make “deals” that in effect handed money or resources to Trump’s pet causes. Other Democrats are already discussing oversight of corporations that handed thinly veiled bribes to Trump in the form of “donations” to his imperial projects and campaign committees and were rewarded with favorable treatment from the government, such as the companies that received government contracts after donating to Trump’s ballroom.

The key nuance here is that this creates a route to direct oversight of Trump’s corruption that he can’t obstruct. These entities can’t simply defy oversight demands without creating serious legal and financial risk for themselves. With Democrats taking power, Trump in decline, and the public clearly arrayed against him, incentives will align for executives to divulge internal communications about their decision to bandwagon with Trump’s corruption.

“By focusing on outside actors, you have a better chance of getting information,” a senior Senate aide told us. Yet some Democrats are already balking at this approach: One bafflingly told Politico that such oversight would constitute “banana republic” conduct, when in fact it would be about undoing Trump’s efforts to turn us into a banana republic.

These entities will plead that they only surrendered to Trump under duress. But caving was optional. Every company and firm and university that held to principle survived—even flourished. As for those that didn’t, to the extent that they want to contend they played ball with Trump’s corrupt schemes only because they felt they had no choice, Democrats should confront them with a new demand: that they show meaningful public support for new anti-corruption legislation to set things right.

Finally, there’s the simple tactic of gathering information that might be usable for future prosecutions if Democrats win the presidency in 2028 and a real attorney general takes over. That becomes germane if Congress is able to discover clear violations of federal law—actual, legitimate violations, as opposed to the fake ones drummed up by Trump’s DOJ—on the part of Trump officials or outside actors who corruptly collaborated with them. Indeed, Lieu told us he intends to question witnesses with this in mind. “One of the main things we should do is get evidence for the next Department of Justice,” Lieu said, adding that such evidence could also be grist for prosecutions by state attorneys general.

As Ocasio-Cortez proved, this can work under careful questioning of cooperative witnesses. But it works by delegating and deferring accountability. The damage Trump can do in the meantime—to immigrants, to alliances, to our constitutional system—will be incalculable.

A Fight Caucus

One of the frustrating things about this lack of consensus among Democrats right now is that past congresses have shown more mettle in less perilous times.

The House impeached Andrew Johnson for improperly firing a Cabinet official, and while that was controversial, it’s a reminder that impeachment should remain a tool when serious circumstances warrant it. In 1879, the House of Representatives arrested a U.S. envoy to China—an executive branch official—for the comparably small sin of concealing official ledgers, which Congress believed might show evidence of waste or theft. Why should this approach be verboten when Congress has so many more pressing affronts to its authority to beat back?

Some outside voices are starting to make the case for hardball tactics like inherent contempt. “I do not think that’s a dead end,” Georgetown’s Chafetz said. He asked us to envision a scenario in which Congress detains Elon Musk, who enjoys extraordinarily lucrative government contracts, for refusing to testify about his conversations with Trump about their quid pro quo corruption. Trump would undoubtedly claim executive privilege applies, and his claim would be litigated in court—possibly for months or years. Meanwhile, Musk could plead with the courts to order his release—but while those cases are pending, he’d be stuck in some kind of holding facility. “It doesn’t seem particularly outlandish for a private citizen who is defying a congressional subpoena to be held in custody while that defiance is litigated,” Chafetz told us.

In the end, we think that Democrats who resist this sort of approach will be susceptible to a combination of factors: public pressure, Trump’s escalating lawlessness, and cajoling from more energetic peers. Leaders who believe we’re still in the midst of crisis, and who feel pained when Democrats shrink from challenges, should prod reluctant colleagues to join them.

Indeed, we think these energetic Democrats should formally organize for what’s coming by creating Fight Caucuses—one in the House, one in the Senate. Large blocs of members in the Freedom Caucus, Progressive Caucus, Blue Dog Coalition, and other caucuses routinely bring influence to bear that changes the strategic direction of whole parties.

A Fight Caucus in the House could do the same. It can demand enforceable concessions from Jeffries, who will want a free and easy path to the speakership. We similarly hope that outside advocacy groups—existing ones, or new ones—will treat constitutional hardball as a litmus test that Democrats must meet, no less than support for abortion rights, universal health care, or environmental protection. They can give each member a Fight Score, and provide direction to Democratic Party primary voters: This candidate was a stalwart fighter for democracy, constitutional governance, and the rule of law. That candidate was not.

Ansari, for her part, says she’s open to the idea of Fight Caucuses. And she makes a critical point: Organizing within the caucuses in defense of the rule of law could improve party cohesion. “It’s a great way to unify people,” Ansari said, noting that “fighting corruption and authoritarianism” has adherents in “every part of the caucus.”

Perhaps the best message for hesitant Democrats is to remind them of who Trump is. He is incorrigible. Much as some may want to proceed as if everything’s normal, he will leave them no choice. All they do by resisting confrontation is let him set the terms on which inevitable power struggles unfold.

We are entering a period that will be defined by a paradox. On one hand, Trump will take his abuses of power and assaults on the constitutional order to dangerous new lows. On the other hand, in the eyes of the public—and even in the eyes of many in his own party—he will be seen as a naked and exposed tyrant, an increasingly ludicrous figure who’s passing from the political scene. The best way to resolve this paradox is for Democrats to mount a full-on offensive to save the country. The emergency remains; but the despot’s attempt to cement authoritarian rule has been dealt a potentially fatal setback. Now is the time to bury this national nightmare once and for all, by deploying every last shred of congressional power to that end.