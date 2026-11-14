Surveillance Pricers, Elizabeth Warren Is Coming for You

Of course, some more conservative members might balk at going after corporations too harshly, and centrist think tanks and consultants warn that being seen as broadly anti-business could backfire. But there’s evidence voters want these types of hearings. In a poll commissioned by Groundwork and performed by Hart Research during early voting and just after Election Day in Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas, voters listed “cares about and fights for working people and people like me” as the top reason for choosing their Democratic Senate candidate.

While prices and the cost of living were voters’ top concern, voters also believe the problem goes beyond inflation. “The economy has deeper problems than just high prices for everyday essentials. For too long, the system has favored the wealthy and large corporations at the expense of working families. Bringing down prices is important, but what we really need are fundamental changes so the economy works for everyone, not just those at the top” got support from 52 percent of all voters and 71 percent of Democratic voters, while a statement focusing just on prices and inflation got support from 44 percent of all voters and 26 percent of Democratic voters. Some of that is linked to practices like surveillance pricing, which seems unfair and unpredictable. How can a mom or dad budget for their family if they have no idea what their household’s food is going to cost from one week to the next?

Voters don’t think that the government moves too slowly to address issues like prices and corporate power. They think it hasn’t been a priority for their elected officials, and that’s what voters want changed. The statement “Government prioritizes the interests of billionaires, big corporations, and lobbyists instead of fighting for the interests of average Americans” got support from 62 percent of all voters and 84 percent of Democrats.