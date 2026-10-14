The Battle Lines Are Forming for the Democrats’ Next Big Fight

If Democrats regain power and want to hold it, they need to help the electorate that keeps demanding change, swinging wildly between Democrats, who promise the status quo, and Trump, who promises to destroy democracy altogether. To solve the fundamental problem, more Democrats are championing the idea that the party needs to take on corporations in a way that not only addresses Trump-era corruption but also stops working people from getting steamrolled. Democrats, even progressives, are torn about whether this would work. But do enough understand the stakes, and are they willing to do what they need to do to right the scales?

This issue has been at the heart of tension among Democrats all campaign season. On the one hand, pundits and candidates in the abundance camp have blamed progressive interest groups, from environmentalists to trans rights activists, for slowing down progress on big economic projects like building housing and new transit, or for focusing too much on culture-war issues. They’ve argued that Democrats need to speed up building things so they can have something to show for their time in office. This has translated largely into a deregulation agenda. A bipartisan group of senators is now pushing through a bill that would make permitting energy projects easier while potentially ignoring environmental safeguards.

On the other side, the economic populists have followed the mode of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders by blaming the oligarchy, the wealthy, and corporations, arguing that they should pay more in taxes to grow the safety net for working people. Progressives won several prominent victories that drew attention this year by championing this idea, like Abdul El-Sayed’s win in Michigan’s Senate primary, but moderates won more overall. In other words, in the next Congress, there will be plenty of voices on both sides of this debate.