The Best Case Against Schumer and Jeffries Is Geography, Not Ideology

At the same time, there’s considerable grumpiness on Bluesky (natch) and in certain progressive circles about this presumed coronation. It reflects three concerns: one, that he wasn’t a more effective opposition leader in the first year of Donald Trump’s second term (things improved some in year two); two, his perceived and in some cases real coziness to corporate donors and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee; three, a sense, stemming from the first two points, that he’s not the man to lead the charge on either reining in Trumpian corruption or passing aggressively populist legislation that will tell the multibillionaires and monopolists that the party’s over.

I think Jeffries has taken some fair shots and some unfair ones over the years, but you can count me among those who share concern number three. On investigating Trump, it was not reassuring that the day after the big win, he defaulted to saying “the American people don’t want us to get even” and dismissing legitimate and necessary investigations into acts of obvious illegality and unconstitutionality as “retribution.” He just doesn’t sound like someone who has a zest for the fight.

On economic matters, this son of two union members has never been a populist. People are watching very closely to see how big he’s willing to go. At the party’s conference last week in Denver, he did say that after reversing the Trump Medicaid cuts and restoring the Obamacare subsidies, the House would move to lower the Medicare eligibility age and extend coverage to hearing, vision, and dental coverage.